Sports Burst: La Liga’s Third Way

1) Diego Costa set for Atletico Madrid medical

Real Madrid certainly don’t seem up to the challenge – seven points behind Barcelona already after a home defeat to Betis. Barcelona are being held together by superglue and the genius of Leo Messi. So that leaves a gap for a consistent, confident, no-drama solid third team to fill the title-triumph vacuum and win La Liga – rather like in 2014 in actual fact.

That team are Atletico Madrid and are on the brink of giving those title chances a huge boost on Thursday by announcing the signing of Diego Costa, who is due to have a medical in the Spanish capital. A fee of around $65 million has reportedly been agreed between Chelsea and Atletico.

Tis true that the Chelsea renegade is unable to kick off his second honeymoon at the Rojiblancos until January due to a registration ban for the Spanish side, but the introduction of a fearsome forward along with Vitolo, who also joins in the winter window, must make Atletico the real deal in terms of challenging for La Primera. As long as Diego Simeone’s men keep on plodding away and staying within range of the top spot, that is.

Exactly what Atletico are doing now, after an impressive 2-1 win in San Mames against Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday night.

Speaking of La Liga, there is yet more Spanish fun to be had on Thursday with the final three games of the midweek round of action. Villarreal kick matters off with Carlos Bacca and company hosting Espanyol from 1:55PM ET / 10:55AM PT. That is followed by Levante taking on Real Sociedad. Both are live on beIN SPORTS with Celta facing Getafe on beIN CONNECT 5 from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT. All the goals and best analysis are on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

2) Dani Alves plays peacemaker to heal reported PSG rift

Although Dani Alves has largely been the root cause of chaos at three clubs of late – Barcelona, Juventus and PSG – due to verbal barbs and transfer wheeling and dealing, the Brazilian has apparently tried to be the peacemaker in the PSG locker room.

L’Equipe is reporting that on Wednesday night the feisty fullback invited the whole squad out to dinner at a fancy pants restaurant near the Arc de Triomphe. This follows quite the time at the club with stories that there was a huge bust-up between Neymar and Edinson Cavani after the Lyon penalty squabble, with the Brazilian reportedly demanding that his Uruguayan comrade be sold forthwith. Wine and breadsticks might well be the teambuilding clincher in this French affair.

PSG are back in action in Ligue Un on Saturday in an away clash against Montpellier live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 3 from 11AM ET / 7AM PT.

3) Tevez makes move to force way back to Boca

Carlos Tevez continues to make friends and influence people in China. The Argentinean’s spell at Shanghai Shenhua has largely been…flat… to say the least, although not for Tevez is seems to be earning $505,084 a minute in the Chinese Super League.

The former Juve man had been criticized by the club’s head coach for being too big-boned. Tevez has hit back in an interview with a French outlet complaining that Chinese players are not “as naturally skilled” as players in Europe or South America and that’s a situation that won’t be changing anytime soon. “Even in 50 years, they still won’t be able to compete,” huffed Tevez who is expected to be making a return to Boca Juniors sooner rather than later.

4) Wenger denies Alexis Sanchez exile

It’s Thursday which means…Arsene Wenger time!

And the latest big topic of the hour continues to be Alexis Sanchez, a footballer now playing in his last year at the club. Probably. And that’s the cause of frown lines for the British media who are questioning whether the limited use of the Chilean in the Premier League is some kind of punishment for nearly moving to Manchester City.

"Not at all, that's going to very quick conclusions,” irked Wenger making a fairly valid point. "There's no disguised attitude on my side. I just try to get him back to full fitness.” Arsenal will have to sit out most of the weekend with their home clash against WBA not taking place until Monday.

