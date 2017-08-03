Sports Burst: La Liga’s Line In The Sand

By Tim Stannard

1) La Liga refuses to accept Neymar payment

“You shall not pass!” was the heroic cry from La Liga on Thursday with Spain’s organizing – in the loosest sense of the word – body in refusing to accept a man in in the suit handing over around $250 million to buy Neymar out of his contract with Barcelona.

The reason? Suspicions that the buying club, PSG, might be breaking Financial Fair Play rules – basically, spending more money than they have coming in. The American Way.

La Liga refuse to accept Neymar's 222 million euro buyout clause! https://t.co/vStRL8naUp — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) August 3, 2017

Ultimately, the gesture will be fairly futile, as the French club can just FIFA’s teller window to do the transaction with UEFA having already said that nothing can be pre-judged in terms of PSG accounts until after 31st August. So, Thursday’s Gandalf-esque attitude is a mere bump in the road to a world record-breaking transfer rather than anything more solid.

Tune into the Summer XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the latest news live from Paris, where a giant Neymar head is currently being stuck atop the Eiffel Tower.

2) Real Madrid return to Spain after epic American adventure

A rather lengthy stay in the US of A is now over for Real Madrid, a team which played four pre-season matches but only managed to grab the single win. That was on Wednesday night in Chicago and only on penalties against an MLS All-Star team, after the game ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

"What everyone wants is to get back home and have a little bit of rest," admitted Coach Zizou whose team now face Manchester United and Barcelona twice in various Super Cup clashes over the next two weeks before La Liga itself gets underway.

Oh. And apparently Kylian Mbappe has reportedly said he wants to leave Monaco and join Real Madrid. But I don't think the media world is quite ready to leap upon that story yet.

Remember that beIN SPORTS USA is the proud home of Ligue Un and all the action gets underway on Friday, no less, with Monaco taking on Toulouse from 2PM ET / 11PM PT.

3) Negredo begins life at Besiktas

TRANSFER TRACKER TIME!

Providing this whole Neymar deal gets done, a huge amount of money is about to be thrown into the silly season pot. But deals are still dripping through on a daily basis. Pepe has a familiar face at Besiktas with Alvaro Negredo joining from Valencia. The Turkish outfit are the reigning Super Lig champions, a league that beIN SPORTS USA is also proud to bring you.

That money for Negredo might well be spent on Inter's Jeison Murillo. And to tie the whole club-a-trois perfectly, Besiktas are also reportedly targeting Inter's Gary Medel. Ah, symmetry.

To catch more of these fun and games, then go to the beIN SPORTS USA Facebook account at 12:30PM ET / 9:30PM PT for another daily edition of the TRANSFER TRACKER show.

4) Major challenger for Bolt misses World Championships

Bad news for Canada, sprinting but probably good for Usain Bolt. One of the rising stars of the sport, Andre de Grasse, will be missing the upcoming World Championships in London having torn a hamstring muscle.

The Canadian won a bronze and silver at the last Olympics and was expected to be a major competitor for Bolt in what could be the Jamaican’s last major championships appearance.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.