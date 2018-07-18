Sports Burst - Keylor's Courtois KO

By Tim Stannard

An Iker-Kiko-Keylar-Kepa-Courtois keeper kerfuffle

Two goalkeepers are dominating the transfer tracker airwaves on Wednesday and involve a club that really doesn't need a new number one, and a side that really, really does. Really does.

The former is Real Madrid which is reportedly maneuvering ever closer to bringing in Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea even though the club has a perfectly good man between the sticks in Keylor Navas who has helped the team to three Champions League titles in a row. However, Florentino 'Goldilocks' Perez seems set on continuing an ongoing quest to find a replacement for Iker Casillas - an Iker-Kiko-Keylar-Kepa-Courtois keeper kerfuffle quest if you like.

Happy with the win and the clean sheet! Great tournament of all the team! Proud to achieve what we did with this team, we will go for more! #1 #redtogether 🇧🇪❤️ pic.twitter.com/Mv86MQf8xx — Thibaut Courtois (@thibautcourtois) July 14, 2018

Although the Courtois-to-Madrid story has been around for a good year now, the fact that the Belgian had a solid World Cup, has family in the Spanish capital from his time at Atletico and has only one year left on his contract with Chelsea suggest that the time is right for the lofty 26-year-old to make a move back to La Liga for a fee in the region of around $45 million.

However, one stumbling block will be Chelsea wanting to bring in a replacement first - one of the many items on the to-do list of new Stamford Bridge boss, Maurizio Sarri, as he arranges the stationary on his new office desk.

Alisson moves nearer to Anfield

The second club involved in Wednesday's shenanigans is Liverpool, a team that currently has Loris Karius as their first-choice goalkeeper. Remember him? Waaaaaay back before the World Cup when the German helped gift the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Liverpool has reportedly (the strong version) agreed a fee with Roma for Alisson Becker for $85 million - really, really steep - but now it is a case of just agreeing terms with the Brazilian number one. If the deal goes through, then Allison would become the most expensive goalkeeper ever, beating the current record set in 2001 by Gianluigi Buffon's move to Juventus from Parma.

July 6: Jurgen Klopp backs Lorus Karius after Champions League Final howlers.



July 18: Liverpool agree £66m fee for Roma's Alisson. pic.twitter.com/zX0OoWpDrD — Paddy Power (@paddypower) July 18, 2018

Real Madrid set to ruin another perfectly good player

Future Getafe fullback, Alvaro Odriozola, can join the ranks of young promising players whose careers have been ruined by Real Madrid through a lack of opportunities - take a bow Dani Ceballos, Theo Hernandez, Sergio Canales, Martin Odegaard, Asier Illaramendi - with the fullback's official presentation in the Spanish capital on Wednesday.

The former Real Sociedad man can now enjoy two seasons watching Dani Carvajal bomb up and down the right flank, in his position before moving on to Valencia for five years and eventually Getafe to end his once glittering career. "I'm not going to let this opportunity slip past," announced the 22-year-old with the biggest clump of 'Havard-hair' ever seen in the Santiago Bernabeu.

Men take walk in Scotland

So what else is happening in the wide, wide world of sport?

Well some men in slacks are going for a walk in Scotland for four days. It's The Open for golfers with Tiger Woods trying to win his first major since 2008 and Jordan Spieth looking to win his first tournament in an entire year - the last one being The Open, funnily enough. As with tradition, Sports Burst is selecting its personal favorites for the event - Hadley Chesson, Chaz Reevie and Bronson Burgoon.

Tiger has arrived at Carnoustie. “It’s going to be a real interesting test in how we’re going to manage our way around this golf course,” said Woods, who will tee off Thursday at 3:21 p.m. local time, 10:21 a.m. ET. – TGRhttps://t.co/lSG2aDX490 — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 17, 2018

Over in domain of cycling and stage 11 of the Tour de France is underway with the surprise leader Greg van Avermaet of the BMC team holding a 2.22 minute lead over Geraint Thomas of the ever popular Team Sky.

