Sports Burst – Kane’s Madrid Move

By Tim Stannard

1) Florentino denies any kind of thought of signing Harry Kane

When looking up the word ‘inscrutable’ in the football dictionary the words – the Florentino Perez pops up. Interpreting the Real Madrid president’s actions is a complex mix Kremlinology, Kellyanne Conway and crossword puzzles.

When Florentino speaks, the Bernabeu bigwig’s words may be completely the opposite to what he is actually planning. Or…can be taken at face value. Could go either way, from the never, never, never signing of David Beckham to manager X, Y, Z is completely safe.

The latest double-edged utterance involves the hotshot Tottenham striker, Harry Kane, who has spent the past few weeks being linked with Real Madrid on the grounds that he is scoring lots of goals and the Bernabeu forward line isn’t. By some margin.

An honour to meet one of the best of all time. Hopefully he enjoyed our performance as well! 🙌 ⚽ pic.twitter.com/MrkMK0yTPj — Harry Kane (@HKane) October 23, 2017

The Real Madrid president was asked about the possibility of a summer move on Monday night and Florentino said the concept wasn’t even in his consciousness. “Signing Harry Kane has not passed through my head,” promised Perez, before praising the Spurs man as “a great player and in addition he is young.” "I didn’t ask Tottenham’s president for the price because he would have told me that he is worth $300 million."

Non-negotiation can take place next week as the two sides meet again in the Champions League where there will be no talk of Kane following the same path as Luka Modric and Gareth Bale.

2) Ronaldo and Messi refuse to acknowledge mutual greatness

Now that the five-hour ceremony is over that sees Cristiano Ronaldo anointed ‘The Best’ for a second year in a row, the really fun stuff begins. And that’s finding out who voted for whom. Unsurprisingly, it was a fairly childish affair with neither Ronaldo nor Leo Messi finding room in their top three for each other.

Brazil: Neymar, Belgium: Kanté, Morocco: Buffon... how the votes broke downhttps://t.co/woQEPnCfgo — AS English (@English_AS) October 24, 2017

Ronaldo opted for Luka Modric, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo (sorry Gareth) while Leo Messi scribbled Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Neymar on his. Elsewhere, Eden Hazard opted for N’Golo Kante as the world’s best player. Basically, for the most part, all the national team coaches and captains voted for their own club or international teammates where possible to keep the peace, hence the Spanish national team manager thinking that Sergio Ramos was the ‘The Best.’

3) Inter with chance to go top of Serie A standings

After an agonizing 24-hours, football is back on beIN SPORTS.

And the network has some belters on display on Tuesday starting with Inter Milan having the chance to move to the top of the Serie A standings with Napoli playing on Wednesday. Inter are hosting Sampdoria – a team very much in form - the first match in a midweek bonanza of Italian football. That clash is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 3 from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT.

The Copa del Rey is now reaching the big boys round. Barcelona are heading to the south of Spain to take on third-tier Real Murcia is the first of a two-legged affair. “One of the most difficult games of the year,” warned Ernesto Valverde, and not because the Barca boss will probably be giving Paco Alcacer some minutes as some squad rotation comes into effect. That clash is live on beIN SPORTS from 3:25PM ET / 12:25AM PT.

4) World Series gets underway in scorching conditions

Time for a quick global whip-around. It’s going to be boiling hot and topping 100 degrees but the World Series gets underway in Los Angeles at the Dodger Stadium on Tuesday evening with the Los Angeles Dodgers hosting the Houston Astros in game one.

Monday night’s football clash saw the Philadelphia Eagles maintain the NFL’s best record (6-1) with a 34-24 win over the Washington Redskins. In NBA, the Golden State Warriors dished out a 133-103 defeat against the Dallas Mavericks.

Closer look at tonight's win 👀 pic.twitter.com/8Tv3kRC3BY — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) October 24, 2017

In the world of tennis, the WTA finals in Singapore are continuing. The group stages are continuing with Venus Williams taking on Jelena Ostapenko and very much needing a win to stay in the hunt. Garbine Muguruza and Karolina Pliskova face off in the day’s second game. Tune into beIN SPORTS RIGHT NOW for all the action.

