Sports Burst – Jose Mourinho’s Imperial Plans

By Tim Stannard

1) United’s bold ambitions for planetary power

Step back Barcelona, Real Madrid, The Strongest and Molde! There is a new sheriff of football city and its name is Manchester United.

Well, it’s quite an old name really, but there have been entwined stories throughout the week suggesting that the Old Trafford club is bidding to make the next five-years considerably better than the last. That’s not too hard really.

Jose Mourinho, who has reportedly been offered a renewed deal to 2025, has hinted at a top-three finish in an interview with Sky Sports published on Thursday – “I think we can do better than fourth” – and looks set to be boosted in that challenge with the arrival of Benfica centerback, Victor Lindelof, with the Swede’s agent confirming that bids have been made.

Jose Mourinho targeting £180m quartet over the next two transfer windows https://t.co/eKf39zlFrX — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) December 22, 2016

The Daily Telegraph reports that this $50m will just be the start of a mega splurge over the next two transfer windows worth over $200m, a shopping spree that will include Antoine Griezmann.

2) Serie-A wraps up year with goal-fest bonanzas

While English clubs take a few day’s breather before the start of a wonderfully jam-packed Christmas period, Serie A is wrapping up its final round before a winter break. With Milan and Juventus over in Doha gearing up for the Italian Super Cup final on Friday, Roma and Napoli lead the charge with games against Fiorentina and Chievo respectively.

Both sides have 73 goals between them so there should be a heck of a lot more to see live on beIN SPORTS from 2:40PM ET / 11:40AM PT with Multicalcio instant highlights from around the grounds. And catch the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the best goals and highlights from the day across Spain and Italy.

3) James in vague link with Juve move

As every day is James Rodriquez Day here on beIN SPORTS, Sports Burst is contractually obliged to offer up the latest spurious news on the footballer’s January plans. Wednesday saw the footballer both remaining in Madrid or going to Chelsea. A day later and Juventus have unwittingly thrown their footballing hat into the ring of speculation. Not really, but the Italian media are having fun making something out of nothing.

"It depends on what we do in the transfer market," mused Juve’s general manager Giuseppe Marotta, on future purchase plans for Madrid’s misfit midfielder.

4) Jese set for PSG departure

A double celebration may well be on the cards for PSG, after Wednesday’s tension relieving 5-0 win over bottom-of-the-table, Lorient.

The Parisian outfit look set to rid themselves of former Real Madrid striker, Jese, who looks set for a loan move to La Liga club, Las Palmas, if the Canary Island club can afford the Spaniard’s salary.

¡OJO! Courtois confiesa que se ve la próxima temporada en el Real Madrid https://t.co/Lh23Ir9GjY Informa @jfelixdiaz pic.twitter.com/NYY3RQgBrV — MARCA (@marca) December 22, 2016

Marca are musing that Thibaut Courtois will be off to Real Madrid next summer with the Chelsea goalkeeper apparently telling friends that he wants a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Belgian will certainly see a heck of a lot more action there than at Stamford Bridge, these days.

5) Bafana Bafana part ways with ‘Shakes’ Mashaba. Again.

South Africa have sacked the coach of the national football team. Ephraim Mashaba was relieved of his duties after a recent outburst at the association’s president. Mashaba was on his fourth stint as boss of South Africa. Unfortunately, the country will not be at the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January, but beIN SPORTS will be with exclusive coverage of the tournament beginning in Gabon from 14th January.

The South Africa FA has sacked coach Ephraim 'Shakes' Mashaba after finding him guilty of misconduct.https://t.co/EO1L4VBV1k pic.twitter.com/YDPYFBnWUV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 22, 2016

