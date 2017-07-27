Sports Burst - Heir Jordan

By Tim Stannard

1) USA bag Gold Cup with last gasp win

Christian Pulisic? Old news. Get with the times, Daddy-O.

Besides, you have to be in it to win it. And the Borussia Dortmund man was far, far away when the Gold Cup was won in dramatic fashion by a new poster boy for American soccer: step up Mr Jordan Morris.

The 22-year-old Seattle Sounders striker was making his first senior debut in a tournament for the US and bagged the winning goal against Jamaica in Wednesday night’s final in Santa Clara in the 88th minute to atone for a marking mistake that allowed Jamaica to equalize Jozy Altidore’s opening effort.

It has been quite the tournament for the striker who is also a Stanford graduate, but still doesn’t have a trophy cabinet for his medals. “It’s just going in my room,” said Morris on the Gold Cup gong. The late victory is now the third Gold Cup victory for Bruce Arena, who has produced quite the turnaround for USMNT since taking over from Jurgen Klinsmann in November 2016.

2) Neymar still plays for Barcelona. Just

That wasn’t the only soccer-ball being played in the USA on Wednesday night, no siree Bob. Los Angeles was the venue for Real Madrid suffering a little bit of a mauling from Manchester City in the ICC.

The EPL outfit went four goals up in the second half before Oscar pulled a late one back. Madrid now travel to Miami to take on Barcelona in a mini-Clasico on Saturday. But remember that you can see the real deal on beIN SPORTS come the new campaign.

Barcelona will be on route from Maryland, where the team defeated Manchester United thanks to another strike from Neymar - A Barca player. “He is still with us, which is very good,” confirmed Ernesto Valverde after the game. In another ICC clash, Juventus defeated PSG 3-2.

3) Ne-exit shuffles closer as PSG look for Barca helping hand

And so, with a heavy heart, it is time to turn to the small matter of Neymar. And it is probably around day 12 of Ne-exit / Ney-main. And the news is exactly the same as the previous 11 days. Same reports. Same stories. Same vacuum of information. But any-hoo. French paper, L’Equipe are opining that there is a deal completed between Neymar and PSG.

The issue now is negotiating with Barcelona on a fee that would avoid PSG having to pay extra tax, if the release fee was paid. Or something like that. Sports Burst is not a tax attorney.

L'Ëquipe: Neymar agrees contract with PSG https://t.co/veIntwbhGZ — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) July 27, 2017

Over in the Real Madrid world, Marca is reporting that Karim Benzema is about to be awarded a new deal. The French striker currently has a contract to 2019, but that could be extended to 2021 or 2022. Which sounds scarily like the future.

4) Bayern talk turkey with Renato Sanches

TRANSFER TRACKER TIME!

Two massive deals already done today. Emiliano Buendia goes from Getafe to Cultural Leonesa and Pa Konate has made the most surprising move from Malmo to SPAL. Indeed, who’d have thunk that? No news on how Tim Handwerker is settling in at Cologne after Wednesday’s move.

Elsewhere, Paolo Dybala is said that he is quite happy at Juventus – especially now that Leonardo Bonucci won’t be shouting at him anymore. And Bayern bigwig, Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, has declared that if Renato Sanches was to leave for Milan, it would only be on loan. So there.

