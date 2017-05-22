By Tim Stannard

1) Madrid continue festivities after league title win

After the fun comes the pain – a sad truism of life. Unless you happen to be Justin Timberlake, which appears to be a complete blast from wake-up to sleepy time. A day after Real Madrid won their La Liga title with no alarms and no surprises in Malaga and a mass rant about Gerard Pique at Cibeles a few hours later, Monday sees the boring bits for Real Madrid.

In this case, that’s the players meeting the local dignitaries in the Spanish capital probably having had zero sleep. That’s what’s on the Madrid agenda for the next day or two before the very serious business of telling Gareth Bale that he won’t be starting in the Champions League final in Cardiff, a bit of a Welsh body blow for the ever-wounded winger.

In bits-you-might-have-missed wrap up of the last few hours, Isco has said that he intends to stay with Madrid, Coach Zizou throw winning a World Cup with France under the bus by saying that the league title win was the best moment of his professional life and CR7 had a Fake News hissy fit. Find out what else is cooking in the Madrid kitchen special edition of the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT, followed by the Locker Room and a season breakdown.

2) Barca announce day of new boss…announcment

Sports Burst was predicting a bit of wind-stealing on Monday morning, as Real Madrid continue their day of joyous jubilation around the Spanish capital. That forecast was the announcement of a new deal for Leo Messi, the name of the new manager and free season tickets for all for the rest of time. The last one as an apology for the shame and ignominy of Jordi Alba’s penalty dive against Eibar.

But, none of these shall come to pass. But at least the world now knows when Erneseto Valverde – current Athletic Bilbao boss – will be announced as Luis Enrique’s successor: next Monday 29th May. Barcelona based daily ‘Sport’ is even reporting that Valverde is already house and school hunting.

And as for Messi? That will have to wait a while said Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu - "we have been together for many years and there is no doubt that the marriage between Messi and Barcelona will continue.”

3) Atletico Madrid move in on Sandro

Well, one club is moving fairly quickly in the transfer market, and potentially prematurely.

It seems that the club who is set to sign Malaga – and former Barcelona striker – Sandro Ramirez is Atletico Madrid. The agent is reportedly meeting with the Rojiblancos on Monday despite the fact that Atleti do not yet know if the team are able to sign this summer due to a FIFA ban that is currently being appealed.

Atlético plan to steal a march on Sandro Ramírez signing: https://t.co/69gJEZBWNa pic.twitter.com/FChQ01sXMB — AS English (@English_AS) May 22, 2017

The footballer who scored 14 for Malaga this season would cost in the region of $7 million and be quite the boost to the club on top of Diego Simeone pledging his future to Atletico on Sunday in the Vicente Calderon goodbye.

4) Premier League to let off Chelsea after Terry tribute

Match-fixing at Chelsea?

That was a bit of a topic of conversation after John Terry’s rather ridiculous send-off which saw the game between Chelsea and Sunderland held up on the 26th minute to allow the substitution of the defender on his last game for the club and a guard of honor.

Apparently some 100-1 bets were laid and won on this tribute taking place. However, the Premier League is reportedly taking a more relaxed view on this particular event rather than chucking it into the realm of match-fixing.

John Terry's hubris summed up perfectly in a self-arranged farewell: a player so determined to enhance his status he ends up diminishing it. — Rory Smith (@RorySmith) May 21, 2017

