By Tim Stannard

1) Pogba hints at Griezmann move after Man United win

It seems that one footballer is particular was watching the Europa League final closer than anyone else on Wednesday night.

Step up Mr Antoine Griezmann who has spent the past few days making pouty, come-and-get-me, Snapchat duck faces at Manchester United over the past few days.

The Atletico Madrid has already admitted that it is more likely than not that he will leave the Rojiblancos for a new home. And Old Trafford looks like the place to be after United's now-sealed qualification to next year's Champions League.

Indeed, the shy-and-retiring Paul Pogba may well have let the cat out of the bag on Instagram on Wednesday night by saying "Griezmann is not here...yet!"

2) Morata set to swap Madrid for Milan

Speaking of which and Sports Burst had initially dismissed transfer talk of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata moving to Milan as crazy talk akin to a Western movie drunk. On mushrooms.

But apparently, the Spanish international is set to swap the potential Champions League winners, pass on the chance to play for Chelsea and head to the San Siro. Each to their own, apparently.

Gazzetta della Sport report on Thursday that the footballer is to turn down all other offers on the table to sign a deal for Milan, marking a return to Serie A after a spell with Juventus.

3) Ronaldo reportedly in tax probe

Barcelona tax fraud news! Actually, scrap that. Reflex. Ahem. Real Madrid tax fraud news!

Not to be outdone by Leo Messi either on or off the pitch and Cristiano Ronaldo has been getting in on the image rights act with some Spanish media reporting that local authorities are deliberating on whether a tax payment 'oversight' from CR7 was merely administrative or something more serious.

The matter relates to $10m reportedly unpaid between 2011 and 2014. At this rate, La Liga may want to consider some kind of customized footballers' jailhouse.

And just to keep up the drip, drip of stories from the Camp Nou, Spanish authorities are reportedly seeking a prison sentence for former president, Sandro Rosell, after the once Barca boss was arrested on suspicion of tax fraud earlier in the week.

4) Barca back Messi after appeal court blow

Speaking of which, and Barcelona have offered their full support to Leo Messi in these taxing times, after an appeal by the Barca man against a conviction for tax fraud was turned down on Wednesday. "The club will continue to stand by Leo Messi, his father and his family," intoned club spokesman, Josep Vivas.

And in other Barcelona-related news, Thursday's edition of 'Sport' is getting quite ahead of itself by reporting that a manager who technically isn't Barca's will be signing a player belonging to Manchester United.

