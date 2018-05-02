Sports Burst- Get Ready For The Romantada

By Tim Stannard

Roma look to upended universe for inspiration

A daily look at the news of the world is a fair indication that what was up is now down and down is now up and apparently some personal physicians to fairly famous people look like they have been running a bar in Bali for 37 years with no access to hot water.

To this end, Sports Burst is going with the notion that Roma can turn over a 5-2 deficit from the first leg of the team’s Champions League semi-final clash with Liverpool and reach the final to take on Real Madrid, a team that continues to defy the laws of reality.

The odds are heavily stacked in Liverpool’s favor. The side can score quite freely – and have Mo Salah - and are fairly tight in defense these days and has the proven ability to hang on to leads in earlier Champions League rounds. And let’s reiterate the concept that Liverpool are 5-2 up.

The chances for Roma? A sporting miracle occurred in the last round against Barcelona when a 4-1 loss in the first game was overcome with a 3-0 win – the same result that would take the Italians through. And that’s pretty much the entirety of the case. Lightning striking twice.

But stranger things have, are and will continue to happen despite Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp noting that his team are on DEFCON 1 for the game - "I didn't need a warning but if it was needed, that's the warning."

World ponders philosophical concept of Real Madrid

Sports Burst has found the world on Wednesday unpicking and unpacking Real Madrid’s shaky passing through to a third Champions League final in a row.

Much of the talk has been pundits pondering how on earth Coach Zizou’s men have done it when they are not all that. But perhaps the wrong angle is being probed? Madrid’s record in the knock-out stages sees the team losing just one of 6 games against the current (or about to be) champions of France, Germany and Italy. Perhaps everyone else is a heck of a lot worse than thought?

Meme of the day, Sven Ulreich, has put out a heartfelt apology to fans through the form of social media for his blunder which gifted Real Madrid with a second – and clinching – goal. Bayern supporters are still waiting for the same from Robert Lewandowski for a no-show in both Champions League ties.

Looking at the front covers of the papers in Spain and while the Madrid press are fairly perky about the whole outcome, Barcelona-based Sport have dusted off the funerial front cover setting to mimic a familiar chant in Spain concerning Real Madrid’s good fortune with refereeing decisions – “that’s how Madrid qualify” fumed the cover showing a Marcelo handball.

Arsenal look for Liverpool inspiration for new Wenger

TRANSFER TRACKER time!

Here’s an out-there story which might just make sense.

One of the sub plots with Liverpool on Wednesday is Jurgen Klopp’s trusted number two, Zeljko Buvac, temporarily stepping down from his role, all of a sudden. Apparently, the Bosnian is being considered by Arsenal to take over from Arsene Wenger with the Gunners in action in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal are reportedly looking to have a cut-price boss and that leaves current front runner, Luis Enrique, out in the cold along with his notions of having $250 million to spend on players.

Cavs show Can-ado attitude against Toronto Raptors

Those European types and their Champions League were not the only ones enjoying some drama on Tuesday.

LeBron James (26 points, 13 assists, 11 rebounds) and Tristan Thompson (14 points, 12 rebounds) walk out with 1-0 @Cavs series lead. #NBAPostgame pic.twitter.com/O4sPJkptfe — NBA (@NBA) May 2, 2018

The NBA brought the fun with a thriller in the opening play-off series between the Toronto Raptors and the Cleveland Cavaliers with an overtime win at 113-112 to the visitors, a result that was far from predictable with a tired Cavs looking slugging and King James having an off day – “it was probably one of my worst games of the season."

Steph Curry was back on a court after knee injury and contributed to a 121-116 win for the Golden State Warriors over the New Orleans Pelicans to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Just one play-off game on Wednesday with the Houston Rockets looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Utah Jazz.

