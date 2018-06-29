Sports Burst – Friday’s Rock of Ages

By Tim Stannard

1) Champions League glory awaits in Gibraltar football-fest

It’s a one-off, winner-takes-all clash on Friday that is going to stop the world.

For the victors, another step on a path that ends in glorious triumph. For the losers? The end of the road. Tears-on-the-pitch, apologies-to-the-fans, abject misery. Sweat, effort and strain – all for nothing. And you thought there was nothing going on?

Its the big one for @LincolnRedImps today!



⚽️ @ChampionsLeague Prelim Qualifiers Final@LincolnRedImps 🆚 @DritaFc

🏟️ Victoria Stadium

⌚️ 8:30pm

🎟️ https://t.co/IphKGbQoRt



Tickets are also available at the Stadium as from midday....



The winner faces @Malmo_FF next... pic.twitter.com/ur82dKNlzq — Gibraltar FA (@GibraltarFA) June 29, 2018

Yep, Friday sees the final of the preliminary round of the Champions League, which affords passage to the second qualifying round of the 2018-2019 competition. The stage does not get any bigger and a large rock off the southern coast of Spain is the venue with the Gibraltar’s Lincoln Red Imps taking on Kosovan side, FC Drita. You may scoff, but it’s a position that Milan would love to be in, today.

The winner of what is set to be a sell-out night of drama on the Mediterranean sea will have a huge test with a double-header against the Swedish legends of Malmo. After that, it’s Cluj – a true test of fire and destiny.

2) Griezmann and Messi with points to prove in Kazan

In fact, it’s possible to feel sorry for poor, old FIFA which is trying to grab attention for Saturday’s two World Cup clashes, but Sports Burst is going to help them out.

First up on the roster for the Last 16 clashes is France against Argentina – the former has nonchalantly snoozed its Gallic way through the competition and yet to get their French mojo. The latter? Diego Maradona’s outlandish performances in the stands pretty much sums up the Albiceleste on the pitch.

Les Bleus trained at their base camp in Istra today. Tomorrow, they'll make their way to Kazan, where they'll face @Argentina on Saturday (16.00 CET) in the round of 16! 🇫🇷🇦🇷#FiersdetreBleus #WorldCup #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/ceP5JDoHdR — French Team (@FrenchTeam) June 28, 2018

The teams are in Kazan for the scrap and the narrative will be around the match-winners for each team – Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi. However, Giovani Lo Celso was keen to tell FIFA’s official site that the result against Nigeria was not just down to the Barcelona-man. “All of the team worked for that,” revealed the PSG midfielder, who promised a less frenetic experience against France - “I believe the unity of the team will be even stronger and will help to live the match against France in a different way.”

For Griezmann, the footballer really needs to prove that it was worth fine folk spending half-an-hour watching a ridiculous ‘Decision’ video as Tease-mann decided whether to remain being a millionaire at club A or club B. Maybe he can now make a decision to turn up for this World Cup?

3) Ronaldo versus Atletico Madrid in World Cup crunch match

Saturday’s second game is the immovable object of Uruguay against Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, as they have officially been renamed.

This obstinate pair will be coming together in Sochi and largely digging in for an encounter that will almost certainly go to penalties despite some of the world’s greatest strikers being out on the pitch. The problem is how much of the ball anyone of them are likely to see with the likes of Pepe and Diego Godin on patrol.

Último treino antes da partida para Sochi! 💪🏼🇵🇹️⚽ #ConquistaOSonho



👉🏽 Descobre conteúdos exclusivos da equipa / Find exclusive content here: https://t.co/8aJKQNXIWQ



Last practice session before flying to Sochi! 💪🏼🇵🇹️⚽ #ConquerYourDream pic.twitter.com/JISktsk9Nh — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) June 29, 2018

Uruguay was one of only two teams with three wins from three in the group stages and has yet to concede a goal, which is to be expected with a side who has an Atletico Madrid centerback pairing. Portugal? A little ragged especially in the last clash against Iran, but never underestimate the drive of Cristiano Ronaldo wanting to rip his jersey off while celebrating the winning goal in the World Cup final.

Head to the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for the finest look ahead to Saturday’s games in the land.

4) United make no-chance in Hades bid for Toni Kroos

The transfer market should heat up a little now with half of the teams in World Cup now being sent home so plenty of chance to get those contracts signed. One of those is Toni Kroos who has some unexpected time on his German hands to contemplate a reported bid for his services from Manchester United.

Tough moment. Feeling with all our fans who supported us. We were not good enough this year... pic.twitter.com/vkUpkHc18c — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) June 28, 2018

Chelsea looks like being the very logical and likely new home for Russian star, Aleksandr Golovin, who is expected to jump ship from CSKA Moscow sooner rather than later for a fee of around $30 million. As to who the Russian’s manager next season will be is still anyone’s guess.

And as forewarned on Thursday’s edition, Wayne Rooney is now a DC United player and is set to be unveiled at a press conference on Monday in our nation’s capital.

