Sports Burst – Football Stands In Solidarity

By Tim Stannard

1) Manchester reels after bombing atrocity

Understandably as one of the centers of the football world, the sport has stood in solidarity and sympathy for those impacted by the terrible bomb blast at the Manchester Arena on Monday evening.

Manchester United have cancelled their press conference ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final in Stockholm and thoughts and tributes have been paid by many of those that have a strong connection with the city including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pep Guardiola also tweeted his shock at the outrage that claimed the lives of at least 22, including children, especially powerful as the wife and two children of the Manchester City were also reportedly at the Ariana Grande concert, but thankfully were not hurt.

Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims.#Ilovemanchester — PepTeam (@PepTeam) May 23, 2017

2) Former Barcelona president arrested in money laundering case

Barcelona are not exactly having the best of weeks.

Not only are arch rivals Real Madrid both merrily celebrating a league title win and preparing for the challenge of back-to-back Champions League titles, but headlines of a less salubrious nature also pinged their way across Spain on Tuesday morning.

Former club president, Sandro Rosell, was arrested along with others after an investigation into money laundering related to a role the former Barca president used to play in relation to image rights and the Brazilian football federation.

Rosell was president of the Camp Nou club from 2010 to 2014 but was forced to step down due to the pressure of the endless contract issues over the purchase of Neymar, which continue to work their way through the Spanish court system.

There are even reports that US authorities are asking for the extradition of Rosell due to ongoing investigations into FIFA corruption.

3) Mbappe hints at Monaco stay

Into the heady world of transfer talk now and Kylian Mbappe has given a strong indication that he is quite happy to stay at Monaco to continue his football development rather than move to a mega-club like Real Madrid where he might become a ‘B-teamer’.

"I'm at an age where I need to play and that will be my main focus because this year I played a lot. I'm not 30 years old. I have to play,” said Mbappe to beIN SPORTS.