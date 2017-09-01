Sports Burst – Final Call for Coutinho!

By Tim Stannard

1) Deadline day in Spain as Barca try last ditch call for Coutinho

It couldn’t happen…could it?

Probably not. However, dreaming is free. But enough talk of no more Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Sports Burst is talking Philippe Coutinho – one of the many cogs in the Neymar web of intrigue from this summer’s particularly batty transfer market.

The transfer markets have closed in most major European countries, but it is still open in Spain until 6PM ET so technically-speaking there is still a chance of Barcelona pulling something spectacular out of the bag and signing the Brazilian playmaker. However, the chances are slim. Cristiano Ronaldo going nuts at Five Guys crazy.

The Liverpool man is over in South America, recovering from his back injury by scoring in Brazil’s 2-0 win over Ecuador in World Cup qualifying on Thursday night. And his club are steadfast in their refusal to sell the footballer, at least for this year. And that’s why Coutinho is a sad face emoji in human form claims Neymar. “It's a moment of anguish, disappointment and sadness,” revealed the PSG man on a situation that he pretty much kickstarted in the first place.

2) Vidal hints at retirement from Chile chumps

Brazil’s victory secured top place in the South America World Cup standings, while Colombia held on to second with a goalless draw at neighboring Venezuela. Uruguay remain in third with Argentina in fifth after another goalless draw between the two sides that could best be described as ‘hard fought’.

Luis Suarez limped out of that game to give yet more concerns for Barcelona fans. Chile were the big losers of the night after a 3-0 home defeat to Paraguay, a win that restores their chances of a World Cup spot, along with Peru who defeated Bolivia 2-1.

Tacking back to Chile and Arturo Vidal hinted that he was pretty much done with playing for his country through the medium of the internet. "Don't worry, not too long before I leave," huffed the Bayern Munich man and walking tabloid headline in a post.

3) USA look to turn tables on Costa Rica

Friday is the turn of CONCACAF in terms of World Cup qualification. Six countries left, three automatic spots and one play-off place up for grabs. The USA are currently in third and a win over Costa Rica at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey would be enough to move the team up a slot.

Table-topping Mexico are at home to Panama, but beIN SPORTS is very happy to bring you live coverage of Trinidad and Tobago v Honduras, with both teams needing a win to keep faint qualification hopes alive. Coverage starts from 7:45PM ET / 4:45PM PT.

Europe sees nine qualification matches taking place including England’s away trip to take on Malta. All the best goals and action from around the world can be seen on the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

4) Rossi undergoes surgery as US starlet tries to stop Sharapova

While Thursday’s deadline day and South American games sucked up most of the media oxygen, there was an awful lot else going on. Including the terrible news that Moto GP legend, Valentino Rossi had suffered a double leg-break in a motocross accident. The news all but ends any chances the Italian had of winning this season’s title with the rider undergoing surgery on Friday.

At the US Open in Flushing Meadows, and if Roger Federer is to win the title, the Swiss is being made to work for it being taken to five sides again to win through to the third round by beating Russia's Mikhail Youzhny. Friday sees the American pair of Sam Querrey and John Isner in action.

Venus Williams takes to the court in the women’s bracket in a third-round match, as does Maria Sharapova who takes on Sofia Kenin of the USA, who is just 18.

