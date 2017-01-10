Sports Burst – FIFA Accused Of World Cup Cash Grab

By Tim Stannard

1) Global divide over World Cup expansion

Old World, New World pretty much sums up the divide between those nations calling the concept of an expanded World Cup as the first few yards on the highway to hell for a diluted and money-grabbing trophy, and others who are celebrating a more inclusive celebration of the world game, rewarding rapid technical improvement of nations across less wealthy corners of the planet.

LaLiga are so unhappy about plans for a 48-team World Cup that they're taking FIFA to court.



FULL STORY: https://t.co/0QKbQIjSkW pic.twitter.com/5FwNxtzQbV — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 10, 2017

That’s the global divide on Tuesday with FIFA announcing that from 2026, the World Cup will be increased by 16 nations to a 48-team affair, featuring 16 groups of three followed by a 32-team knock out stage between the sides finishing first and second. The tournament will still be the same length and the winners will still play seven games. Critics have called the decision a cash-grab to increase revenue and appease smaller, but populous federations who will now fully back FIFA president, Gianni Infantino. Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for more reaction to a big day for the global game.

ECA reiterates that it is in principle not in favour of an expanded #WorldCup. Read the full statement: https://t.co/H2dh1ZQ7z9 @fifamedia — ECA (@ECAEurope) January 10, 2017

2) Man United look to tame Tigers in EFL Cup clash

One of the supporters of an expanded World Cup was Jose Mourinho who spoke earlier in the week, praising the concept of “more countries, more investment in different countries in infrastructure, in youth football. More nations taking part means more passion, more happiness, more enthusiasm.” And the Special One will be back in action on Tuesday and on beIN SPORTS screens as Manchester United takes on struggling Hull City in an EFL Cup semifinal first leg clash, with Paul Pogba saying that he wants to play, wants to win and wants to finish off Hull City in 90 minutes if possible. Boom.

The main focus of the newly-appointed manager of visiting Hull City, Marco Silva, is to patiently explain to the sometimes simple-minded English media that although he may be young, dashing and Portuguese, he’s not the New Special One. “"It's not fair this comparison. (Jose) Mourinho is Mourinho and the other coach is the other coach.” Tune into beIN SPORTS from 2:55PM ET / 11:55AM PT for all the action from Old Trafford.

3) Luis Enrique refuses to sit in referee complaint corner

Luis Enrique has been speaking on Tuesday ahead of the following day’s Copa del Rey Last-16 second round clash against Athletic Bilbao where Barca are chasing a 2-1 deficit. Amongst a cheery raft of probes from the local media were the Barcelona players failing to travel to Zurich for FIFA’s gong show on Monday – “individual decisions” – Barcelona’s past two poor performances which brought about a defeat and a draw against Villarreal – “football is that way, it’s a marvellous sport” – and Gerard Pique complaining about referees all of the time.

Iniesta is a gentleman.



He called the @RealMadriden players to apologise for @FCBarcelona's FIFA awards no-show.https://t.co/PXq9tk3O40 pic.twitter.com/cQ0myN5924 — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 10, 2017

And this was the most intriguing response from the Barcelona boss. “The easiest thing to do is cry and complain,” said Enrique on whether he himself shared his defender’s views. Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for a full preview from our Jamie Easton on whether the Barca squad is up to the job this season. But also get some Copa del Rey action on beIN CONNECT from 3:15PM ET / 12:15PM PT as Atletico take on Las Palmas, holding a 2-0 advantage from the first leg.

4) Ronaldo given near perfect score in cyber space

Time for the rather pointless transfer tracker with news on a whole bunch of deals that are not likely to go through anytime soon. Juventus coach, Massimo Allegri, has said that his club are not planning any more signings, so that’s 80 percent of the stories gone. So, instead let’s look into the notion that a day after Cristiano Ronaldo was given ‘The Best’ award, the organization has very much bought into the footballer’s blanket world by awarding the Real Madrid player a near perfect 99 in the latest FIFA 2017 ratings, in comparison with a mere 98 for Leo Messi.

5) Sharapova to make April comeback after drugs ban

Tennis time! Maria Sharapova, possibly the healthiest-looking person alive, has announced that she will be returning to action in the WTA Tour in Stuttgart in late April. The tournament that Sharapova has won twice will be the first for the Russian since serving a doping suspension for a failed drugs test a year-ago for meldonium.

Meanwhile, the WTA Apia International in Sydney continues live on beIN SPORTS every evening from 8PM ET / 5PM PT. The overnight news sees Canada’s own Genie Bouchard working her way into the quarterfinals with a straight sets victory over number three seed, Dominika Cibulkova. However, there was a shock with world number one, Angelique Kerber losing out in round 2 in a eyebrow-raising defeat.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.