Sports Burst - Fake News Fury in La Liga

By Tim Stannard

1) Front pages take over football in La Liga

Well, that certainly escalated quickly in La Liga.

A refereeing decision that would have been a water cooler topic for a few minutes in the rest of the civilized world is spilling out into day two in La Liga.

The handball - or not, depending on which side your toast is buttered and penalty for Real Madrid's second goal is still doing the rounds of controversy with Real Madrid set to formally report a Spanish TV station for unfair and biased reporting of the incident. Fake news if you will.



Buenos días, aquí tenéis la #PortadaAS del 28 de febrero de 2017 pic.twitter.com/vQLzWeFA1Q — AS (@diarioas) February 28, 2017

The response from the Madrid friendly press on Tuesday has been to fight back with sports daily 'AS' putting a graphic on its front cover showing that Villarreal's second goal was offside. Except that the line to prove the point is slanted a tad. And so it goes on.

2) Zidane stays on focussed on pitch for Las Palmas

In between all the rancor, there are football matches to be played in La Liga this week with Real Madrid at home to Las Palmas and Coach Zizou trying hard as ever to keep his head down to dodge the snowballs of controversy being hurled at him by the press.

¡En guardia! Listos para un miércoles de Liga. ¡¡Vamooos!!

Ready for La Liga on Wednesday. Come on!!

💪🏻💪🏻💪🏻#HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/kCzuPBw8bX — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) February 28, 2017

"What we are doing is being achieved only by what are doing on the pitch," retorted Zidane on Tuesday with stories over bags of Real Madrid goodies handed to match referees swirling in the air.

3) 'Happy' Enrique dodges more Barca bother over refs

Grumpy Luis Enrique who is all with the Sean Spicer these days in terms of his relationship with the press was also talking ahead of Barcelona's home clash with Sporting.

And like Zidane, the Barca boss was looking to dodgy the media mud pies, and insisting that he couldn't be any happier after the win against Atletico Madrid at the weekend.

🔊 Luis Enrique on Leo Messi: "Let's hope we can rely on him for a long time to come" #FCBlive pic.twitter.com/06Jctrkpn2 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) February 28, 2017

"I have nothing to say," declared Enrique when quizzed for the 1,505th time this season on referees. Both games are live on beIN SPORTS on Wednesday, starting from 1:30PM ET / 10:30AM PT with Barca's big game at the Camp Nou.

4) Depor appoint Pepe Mel as la Real start Champions League chase

Not that you'd be aware if you were living in Spain, but the La Liga midweek round actually kicks off on Tuesday with coverage on CONNECT and our Spanish sister service of all the games. And all the best action on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT, of course.

Pick of the bunch for Tuesday is a Basque derby with Real Sociedad trying to move into the top four above Atletico Madrid with a clash against the remarkable Eibar who are looking for three points to secure another season in the top flight and probably kick off a four month bender until the end of the season.

Eibar have their 👀 on Europe, having scored 14 goals in their last 5 games!



🇪🇺 Preview #RealSociedadEibar 👉 https://t.co/1zH4e9ccIS pic.twitter.com/Ca8rEQusCI — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) February 28, 2017

In other La Liga news Deportivo have moved quickly to replace and formally unveiled former Betis boss (twice) Pepe Mel to save the club from a relegation battle. Good luck with that.

5) Yedlin leads Magpies charge against Seagulls

Potentially the Championship game of the year is all the talk of beIN SPORTS on Tuesday afternoon with top of the table Brighton hosting second place Newcastle, in a clash between the division's two front runners and the clubs who most deserve to move up to grab the riches of the Premier League.

Bruno: "We don’t need just one captain on the field, everyone needs to feel like a captain." #BHAFC https://t.co/OzlQHt6qaY pic.twitter.com/gKcT1nMR85 — BHAFC ⚽️ (@OfficialBHAFC) February 28, 2017

Just the single point separates the pair although Toon boss, Rafa Benitez, says that the match will not be decisive no matter the winner. US interest is in flying fullback DeAndre Yedlin who is having a sterling season in the Championship this year.

