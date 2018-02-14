Sports Burst – Excitement Overload in Champions League

by Tim Stannard

1) 198 stories collide in RM v PSG epic encounter

The day has finally arrived.

The Champions League clash between Real Madrid and PSG has given Sports Burst an official narrative overload. The only resolution is to deploy an emergency expulsion of storylines, not seen since Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo had yachts parked next to each other in an Ibiza harbor a few years back.

So here goes. Stand back.

Will Neymar's $250 million transfer fee be worth it? Will PSG spending nearly half a billion dollars be seen as squandered with a defeat to Real Madrid? Is Unai Emery up to the job of making PSG one of Europe's greats? Are PSG all that, or just being made to look good by weaker opposition in Ligue Un? Is PSG's midfield underwhelming? Will Angel di Maria play against a team that ditched him?

Are Real Madrid washed up or just resting before the real business of the season gets going? Is Coach Zizou on his last legs as Madrid manager, being shown up as a figure who just got lucky? What will the club do for the next four months if they get knocked out? Is Cristiano Ronaldo getting his season together at just the right time? Is Karim Benzema any good? Is Gareth Bale any good? Can Real Madrid's leaky defense withstand Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe? And what will it all mean if months of build-up ends in a goalless draw?

2) Liverpool relishing chance of Champions League knock-out

After Harry Kane and Spurs proved on Tuesday night that the striker and club are indeed up to the job having broken down Juve's defense in a dramatic 2-2 draw in Turin, another Premier League side has the opportunity to silence a few doubters.

That team is Liverpool, an outfit who has an admirably excellent attack lead by Mo Salah, but has a wobbling back-four that is taking on Porto's impressive offense in Portugal on Wednesday. “A nice hill we have to go over,” beamed the ever cheerful Jurgen Klopp whose Liverpool side are in the knock-out stages of the Champions League for the first time in nine years. Simply having the chance of being eliminated is a wonderful opportunity for the Anfield club.

3) Lacazette out of action in Arsenal’s last chance of success

Arsenal’s Europa League chances have been dealt quite a blow – normally that is not the most exciting of sentences - but winning the tournament is probably the only chance the Gunners have of qualifying for the Champions League next year and disappointing hugely. Alexandre Lacazette is set to be missing for the next six weeks with the French forward undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

Check out who took part in our final session before #OSTvAFC 👇 https://t.co/l4nsQFsbJb — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 14, 2018

Lacazette is not having the best of months really considering that his starting spot in the Arsenal line-up has now been taken by the incoming and shinier Pierre-Emerick Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

4) Snowboarding White-wash at Winter Olympics

So, there's hope for the old-timers after all. After 17-year-old Chloe 'hangry' Kim won the day at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday, Wednesday saw Shaun White win the halfpipe gold.

In doing so, the 31-year-old White made history by becoming the first snowboarder to win three Olympic titles - 2006, 2010 and now 2018. "I was so overwhelmed by happiness," claimed the veteran Olympic legend before declaring that he had to take a nap, and slamming youngsters for being on that 'Snap-app' thing all the time.

REDEMPTION FOR SHAUN WHITE!



HE WINS GOLD on his final run in men's snowboard halfpipe! #BestOfUS #WinterOlympics https://t.co/E1XuTKbGvd pic.twitter.com/b4Yn2jVVGN — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 14, 2018

Life is not so grand for the skiers whose events are being postponed due to high winds. Amongst that group are Mikaela Shiffrin, whose races are going to be squeezed into a tight weekend window.

