Sports Burst: Enrique’s Conspiracy Claims

By Tim Stannard

Enrique breaks referee silence, Atletico player arrested and a setback for Tiger

1) Enrique hints at referee conspiracy

One of the most noticeable aspects of Luis Enrique of late has been the tendency of the Barcelona boss to stay fairly quiet on the subject of non-given ghost goals and a dearth of penalties that both Barca fans and players feel is a football travesty. As well, they might.

But that silence was broken on Friday with the Barcelona boss moving towards the naughty step by donning a aluminum foil helmet pushing the observation that “there is evidence that my players are the most fouled, but curiously are the ones who are punished the most.”

Enrique was talking ahead of Barcelona’s next league clash against Athletic Bilbao which you can catch live on beIN SPORTS on Saturday from 10:15AM ET / 7:15PM PT to see if the Barca boss is right, or he has been drinking far too long from the La Liga conspiracy Kool-Aid and needs a Pep-style time-out.

2) Lucas Hernandez arrested on suspicion of assault

Atletico Madrid are in the news on Friday but for very much the wrong reasons with French defender, Lucas Hernandez, being arrested in the early hours of the morning on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend. The woman involved was taken to hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s La Liga clash against Leganes, Diego Simeone declined to comment saying that he did not have enough information about the case.

Marca say Lucas Hernandez's version of events is that his girlfriend "fell". Atletico defender still detained on domestic violence charge. — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) February 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Atletico’s new stadium is one of the two that are in the running for the 2019 Champions League final. The Estadio Metropolitano is set to open for business in the campaign to come for the Rojiblancos but faces competition from the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan.

3) Wenger admits Kante was summer transfer target

Unlike the tetchy Jose Mourinho and the wound-tight Antonio Conte, chats with Arsene Wenger are normally pleasantly avuncular and revealing. That was certainly the case on Friday with the Arsenal manager talking ahead of Saturday’s epic clash with league leaders, Chelsea.

The topic of Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante came up with Wenger revealing that he tried to sign the midfielder twice, once when he was playing in France and also last summer. “Was it the money? I do not want to talk about that,” sighed the Frenchman on the reasons for the deal not going through. “Transfers are transfers – you cannot explain absolutely everything.”

4) Depor down after windy night in Spain

One game down!

That’s the news on Friday with the Deportivo v Betis match now scrubbed off the beIN SPORTS roster after dangerously high winds forced the postponement of the La Liga clash. Parts of the roof were blown off Depor’s stadium and onto the pitch, so it was probably the right call to make, to be fair.

But there is still plenty of soccer action to be had. Live on beIN SPORTS from 2:40PM ET / 11:40AM PT it is the Championship clash between Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday with the visitors having the chance to move into the play-off places. beIN CONNECT has the Ligue Un clash between Metz and a rejuvenated Marseille, which could see a first start for Dimitri Payet.

Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the best goals from around Europe and a full preview of the weekend to come.

5) Tiger Woods suffers new injury setback

Poor Tiger Woods has suffered a huge blow on the comeback trail after several years beset with injuries.

The former world number one has withdrawn from the Dubai Desert Classic after suffering back spasms after the first day’s play, which did not go so well either. “He can move around, but he can't make a full rotation in his swing," explained Woods' manager, Mark Steinberg.

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday with back spasms. https://t.co/y48QP3lgBj — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 3, 2017

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.