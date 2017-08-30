Sports Burst: Dybala Desperation

By Tim Stannard

1) Barca to turn to Dybala in desperation?

Faced with the winter-is-coming scenario of the end of the summer transfer window – the maddest one since 1897 when Ichabod Fusty moved from Ticklewood to Slough for an entire mule – Sports Burst is sensing that some areas of the football media are starting to make stories up. And on the whole, it likes to applaud such initiatives.

Like ‘Marca’ on Wednesday for example who have thrown the theory into the air that Barcelona are going to make a move for Juventus forward, Paulo Dybala, if Philippe Coutinho fails to come to the Camp Nou.



The latter looks more than likely at the moment with reports that another bid was turned down by Liverpool for the Brazilian turncoat – as well as reports that a bid had been accepted - leaving the player in quite the stress funk while training with his national team.

Dybala meanwhile was probably as surprised as anyone else to hear the Barca rumor as the Argentinean gears up for a heck a match on Thursday against Uruguay where anything less than three points will leave the Albiceleste in quite the World Cup-qualifying pickle. And it won’t be the fault of Gonzalo Higuain either, who didn’t make Jorge Sampaoli’s squad.

2) Arsenal play hardball with Alexis Sanchez

TRANSFER TRACKER 1

Basically, it’s all transfer tracker on Wednesday with just two days left before the market closes.

At the moment, the really big deals have yet to go through. Alexis Sanchez is still with Arsenal – and training with Chile – with the club having turned down a bid plus Raheem Sterling for Manchester City.

PSG have yet to confirm Kylian Mbappe – time is ticking on the announcement of that loan deal from Monaco – although the Monte Carlo outfit have announced the very shrewd signing of Keita Balde from Lazio, a footballer who will probably be sold for 18 times the value to Arsenal or Chelsea next summer.

Speaking of Liverpool and Monaco, the former have not yet given up on their pursuit of Thomas Lemar, although Arsenal might be pushing hard for that move as well.

3) PSG takes out the trash

TRANSFER TRACKER 2!

PSG are having a bit of clear out on Wednesday. After some work permit issues have been taken care of the sale of Serge Aurier looks like going through with the fullback moving to Tottenham Hotspur. Midfielder, Grzegorz Krychowiak, is heading to West Brom on loan.

Back in the game ⚽️💪 — Grzegorz Krychowiak (@GrzegKrychowiak) August 30, 2017

Leicester City midfield, Danny Drinkwater, has reportedly handed in a transfer request in a bid to move to Chelsea. Meanwhile the Stamford Bridge club’s attempts to sign Ross Barkley from Everton have stumbled with a bid of $30 million being turned down.

4) Kerber crushed in US Open shock

Roger Federer was given quite the test by up and coming US player, Frances Tiafoe, who took the Swiss to five sets at the US Open on Tuesday night, which was hit by rain. Rafa Nadal also took advantage of the roof on the main court to make it through to the next round.

Birds eye view.



Here comes day three...#USOpen pic.twitter.com/4meVBPEaLH — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2017

Defending champion, Angelique Kerber, was not so fortunate being ousted by Japanese teenager Naomi Osaka. Wednesday’s play at Flushing Meodows will see the rest of the first round matches being completed, with quite the backlog needing to be cleared.

