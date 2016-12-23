Sports Burst: Diego Simeone Hints at Atletico Madrid Stay

By Tim Stannard

1) Simeone feeling at home with Atletico

From what Sports Burst has managed to cobble together from the historical drama 'Game of Thrones' and Netflix show, 'The Crown', being royal is not has fun as it might sound.

One's regal destiny is pre-ordained and pretty much in the hands of others. Diego Simeone is one of the coaching kings of the world and the narrative already declares that the Atletico man is off to Inter in 2018, whether he wants to go or not.

But the Argentinean might be raging against the royal machine and staying at Atletico after all. That's vibe from an interview with 'Marca' published on Friday. "It'll be difficult to find a better club than Atletico," admitted Simeone to give some cheer to Rojiblanco fans.

2) Enrique says Messi is better than melon balls

Luis Enrique has come out with a strong defense of Leo Messi. Which is probably in his Barcelona job description.

In an interview with Barca’s club TV channel, the Catalan chieftain said that it is a ridiculous notion to compare Leo Messi with the number of prizes the footballer has won in his career. Or “melon balls” as he likes to call them.

🎥 Luis Enrique: 'We play the best football and that has to bring returns' https://t.co/vO1tBQ0CTI #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/iHi2fSCqPV — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) December 23, 2016

“Messi cannot be compared with any current players or anyone in the past,” said a forthright Enrique. Tune into the XTRA on Friday night for a look back on the 2016 for both Real Madrid and Barcelona and find out who the winners and losers were.

3) Big beast draws in Copa del Rey

The draw for the last 16 round of the Copa del Rey has taken place, the round when footballing matters get officially tasty after a host of 183-4 aggregate wins this week.

There are two clashes which would be worthy of finals with Real Madrid taking on Sevilla over two legs and Athletic Bilbao challenging Barcelona. The first legs are taking place in the first week of January and EXCLUSIVELY on beIN SPORTS. Oh yes.

Here's how the Copa del Rey 2016/17, last 16 draw happened.

Athletic v Barça & Real Madrid v Sevilla standout ties.https://t.co/6iXuGGligl pic.twitter.com/Ct0DnQyW8z — AS English (@English_AS) December 23, 2016

4) Oscar seals deal to Chinese Super League

An actual transfer has taken place ahead of the window opening officially in a week. Chelsea and Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG have agreed a deal for the Brazilian midfielder, Oscar, worth a reported $73m, which marks the deal as the seventh highest value signing of all time.

Al-Khelaifi on Jese particularly interesting: "When you make a mistake, it is better to try to correct it than to try to live with it." — Jonathan Johnson (@Jon_LeGossip) December 23, 2016

Elsewhere, West Brom have made an official bid for Manchester United midfielder, Morgan Schneiderlin, and PSG president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has admitted that signing former Real Madrid striker, Jese, was not the smartest idea last summer. Catch the latest transfer tracker news, views and made-up stuff every night on the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

5) Italian Super Cup delivers in Doha

Hold your sporting horses if you think football is done before Christmas. The Italians are squeezing in one last game before the weekend with the Italy Super Cup clash between Juventus and Milan. But to escape the European winter, both clubs have decamped to Doha, Qatar for the final with the prospect of actual Serie A games being played abroad hanging in the air in the future.