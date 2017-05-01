Sports Burst – Die Hards

By Tim Stannard

1) Two never-say-die teams prepare to do battle

Real Madrid are never going to be the super heroes coolly walking out of the explosive-rigged building, never looking back as it goes up in flames.

Coach Zizou’s men are a bruised, bedraggled Bruce Willis, rushing out of the front door, with the blast sending them flying 50 yards into the air but landing with barely a scratch. Saturday’s late winner against Sporting was yet another close call for Real Madrid, and proof that the die-hard streak in the club is alive and well.

That streak has been handy in two previous meetings in the Champions League – finals no less – where a last-gasp effort from Sergio Ramos and a penalty shoot-out has seen Real Madrid prevail against Atletico Madrid. A third meeting is due on Tuesday, but this time it will be at the semifinal stages so a double-header in on the cards, against a team who share the same qualities as Zidane’s men says the man himself speaking on Monday ahead of the clash. “They never give up, no matter what happens,” said Zizou admiringly.

2) Simeone’s head turned again by Inter as a defender signs a new deal

Diego Simeone will be speaking later on Monday after a lengthy away trip of about three miles.

And one of the questions will once again be about the Argentinean’s future at the Vicente Calderon, a future that could be impacted if the Rojiblancos move past Real Madrid to eventually win the Champions League. A rapidly failing Inter have reportedly set up a meeting with El Cholo after the two-legged affair to assess Simeone’s feelings on a Serie A move.

There is actual concrete news though from the Calderon camp of a less wooly variety. Defender Lucas Hernandez has renewed his deal with Atletico Madrid. The 21-year-old stopper is signing on to 2022 to quash recent links with a move to Manchester United.

3) Sevilla hope to keep up pressure on Rojiblancos

It really is Argentinean manager city in the world of football today. Jorge Sampaoli’s Sevilla are in action in La Liga with the aim of making life a little trickier for a distracted Atletico Madrid. A win at an improving Malaga would put Sevilla alongside Atletico on points, although the Rojiblancos do have a better head-to-head record, and that counts in La Liga.

The push for Champions League qualification looks like being a farewell gift from Sampaoli who is set to take over Argentina after just a season in La Liga.

4) Liverpool look to take advantage of failing Champions League chasers

Another team looking to secure third-spot and also in action on Monday is Liverpool – a team who benefited from a series of near perfect results for the Anfield club in the Premier League. The chasing back for the Champions League places all failed with Manchester United and Manchester City drawing their respective matches and Arsenal losing and then some against Tottenham.

