Sports Burst – Didier Did It!



By Tim Stannard



France celebrates generations of immigration with World Cup win



A certain leading personality on Twitter announced over the weekend at a summit that immigration into the Old World had largely been a very bad thing - “I think it’s a negative thing for Europe. I think it’s very negative,” said President Trump.



With truly impeccable timing, France won the World Cup 48-hours later with a squad containing names such as Kylian Mbappe and Paul Pogba – both scorers in the final win against Croatia – as well as the likes of Samuel Umtiti, Blaise Matuidi, Steven N’Zonzi, N’Golo Kante and Nabil Fekir.



And France began celebrating those names and many more on Sunday and will continue to do so a day later as the new world champions return to France for la mere of all street parties as the World Cup trophy is waved about to the masses celebrating a team put together from all corners of the World Cup but unified under the French flag.

Que c'est bon ! Le bonheur partout... Toutes les communes de France ont résonné de cris de joie et de chants pour cette 2ème étoile. Encore ! #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/L76vY6he4z — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) July 16, 2018



Monday’s press in France was particularly spectacular with L’Equipe declaring “an eternal happiness” over a second World Cup win, 20-years after the first. Le Monde has a photograph of Kylian Mbappe projected onto an illuminated Arc de Triomphe while Le Figaro declares that “the day of glory has arrived.”



Although the performances were never spectacular, the team collective along with some individual brilliance from a stacked squad was the key to success for the previously unfashionable Didier Deschamps who has now won a World Cup for France both as captain and as coach.



Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for a look back at a day of celebration across France.







Old Lady shows off young man in #CR7DAY



That’s not the only story nudging its way front and center of the soccer stage on Monday as Juventus are going through the process of giving Cristiano Ronaldo a medical – a chance to take his top off for the cameras really – while looking cool on a treadmill. It’s unlikely that Juve’s medical team are going to be looking glumly at a clipboard and lamenting Ronaldo’s BMI.



Ronaldo jetted into Turin on Sunday and will be presented by the Serie A side later on Monday in an event that has been branded as #CR7DAY, which has so far been packed with scenes of ecstatic fans now able to swap out their Gonzalo Higuain jerseys for something a little swankier.



Ronaldo made his move from Real Madrid last week in a deal worth up to $150 million to the Spanish giants, who now have to strike Kylian Mbappe off the wish list after the new World Cup winner pledged allegiance to PSG, and a city where he will never have to buy another croque monsieur for himself ever again.



Tune into a very special show at 12:30AM ET / 9:30 AM PT with live coverage of Ronaldo’s first press conference as a Juventus player.





Real Madrid given Hazard light from Chelsea



The World Cup is over!



So that means even more space for the Transfer Tracker. Over the weekend Argentina boss, Jorge Sampaoli, was sacked while Chelsea finally got around to signing up Maurizio Sarri as coach and Jorginho as a new midfielder.



And that is a nice link into the other big story which is Eden Hazard hinting that he would like a move away from Chelsea, now that a handy space has opened up at Real Madrid.



However, Marca is reporting that the Stamford Bridge outfit will only let the Belgian go for a huge fee – one estimate being up to $250 million - considering the splendid World Cup that the footballer had. Real Madrid is also on the hunt for another goalkeeper, despite having a perfectly good one in the form of Keylor Navas. Chelsea is the theme once again with Thibaut Courtois being the target.

Back where it all began! My home town! Thank you everyone in Braine-le-Comte and all those that went to the Hazard Village!! 🇧🇪 🏡 #family #fifaworldcup pic.twitter.com/ZfkZuFAEza — Eden Hazard (@hazardeden10) July 16, 2018



Head to our beIN SPORTS USA Facebook page at 12PM ET / 9AM PT for the first of our daily TRANSFER TRACKER shows. Today, Ray Hudson and George D Metellus are the opining pundits.





Fekir back on to Liverpool



Elsewhere, the previously dormant move from Nabil Fekir to Liverpool seems to be back on. The deal between the Premier League club and Lyon had gone quiet over a) Liverpool concerns over the World Cup winner’s knee or b) Lyon hanging tough for a juicy fee. Another Liverpool transfer target could be Barcelona’s second-string keeper, Jasper Cillessen.



PSG is reportedly inching towards Juventus and Brazil fullback Alex Sandro. But Sports Burst does not want to leave the scene without an actual done deal, so how about another legend of the Portuguese game? Eder, the scorer of the winning goal for Portugal at Euro 2016, has moved from Lille to Lokomotiv Moscow.





WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?



The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. Sports Burst is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.