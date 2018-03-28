Sports Burst – D-Evita for Argentina

By Tim Stannard

Meme streak hits Argentina in post-Spain sorrow

Lionel Messi may have made a very wise decision to sit out Argentina’s clash with Spain on Tuesday, as it is doubtful that even the Magisterial magician of Barcelona could have done too much to stop the rot even if he wanted to. Which he probably didn’t. Allegedly.

A 6-1 defeat in Atletico Madrid’s stadium has sent the fine nation of Argentina into complete panic mode just a few months ahead of a World Cup that the Albiceleste is expected to win somehow. An unforgiving press on Thursday has picked on the usual themes – no inspiration without Messi, individuals rather than a collective and the general concept of Gonzalo Higuain.

Clarin rues a “painful defeat” for Argentina, the heaviest in nearly ten years. La Nacion frets over a “humiliating defeat” while Ole simply yells “three months left!” with a photo of a concerned Leo Messi helpless in the stands watching the debacle below.

Isco rocks Real Madrid in confidence claims

Argentina’s abject humiliation wasn’t the only news to sneak out of the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday as some comments from Isco would have woken a few people up in the Real Madrid world.

Isco scored a hattrick in the 6-1 win and did not shy away from making it clear to his Bernabeu bosses that he was not happy with being a mere make-weight with Real Madrid this season. "In Madrid I don't have the confidence a player needs. The matches with the national team give me life. Here I have the confidence of the coach.”

If that wasn’t enough, Isco added fuel to the fire by musing that “maybe I'm the problem in Madrid. I don't know how to win Zidane's confidence.''

Punishment for fiddling with balls Down Under

For possibly the first time in both the history of the sport…and America as a nation come to think of it…cricket is now making headlines on this side of the Pacific pond.

For those not familiar with this supposedly most gentlemanly of sports, it is one of the most watched on the planet, thanks to the combined populations of India and Pakistan. What’s more, a single game can take five days to play without a winner at the end – the kind of outcome to make US sports TV networks wake up in quite the sweat.

The story that has broken through is a tale of cheating from the Australia team – one of the strongest in the world – in a recent match against South Africa. Basically, a bowler (pitcher) was caught red-handed tampering with a ball with the intention of altering its flight in an illegal manner. On Wednesday, the matter came to a head when the team captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and bowler in question, Cameron Bancroft, were suspended for periods up to a year by Cricket Australia, the governing body.

The story became the dominant theme Australia with Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, fuming that the affair had “bitterly disappointed the whole nation.” And that got Sports Bursta’thinking that if this is the worst thing going on Down Under, then life there must be a bed of roses.

Re-booted Sloane Stephens back in business

The hibernation of Sloane Stephens can officially be declared over.

Having won the US Open last summer, Stephens had gone on to deliver the lump sum of nada on the tennis court. But the US player is now in the semifinals of the Miami Open, having dismissed Angelique Kerber in Tuesday’s play. The result will now push Stephens into the rankings top-ten irrespective of the result of the upcoming semi clash against Victoria Azarenka. "I am so tired of hearing that I am number 11 in the world,” sighed Sloane

She will be joined by another US player in the final four, thanks to an all-American quarterfinal set to be played on Wednesday between Venus Williams and Danielle Collins. The men’s quarterfinals get underway today with US player John Isner up against Chung Hyeon, one of the breakout stars of the season, and Milos Raonic facing Juan Martin del Potro, who is on a 14-match unbeaten streak.

