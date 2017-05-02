Sports Burst – Chaos Vs. Coma

By Tim Stannard

1) Derby day looms in Madrid mayhem

The infamous Simpsons episode which portrays soccer as two teams endless passing to themselves whilst failing to make it past the half-way line – Barcelona for large parts of 2011 – is the worst-case scenario of Tuesday’s Champions League semifinal first leg between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The evidence is the past two finals which have been tepid, nervy affairs with the divide between the two teams being thinner that Edinson Cavani after a 24-hour fast.

But on the positive side, Real Madrid’s strengths are definitely not focused in defending and keeping the ball and Atletico Madrid might fancy grabbing an away goal and sitting on it like a goose with platinum egg at the Vicente Calderon next week. Atletico Madrid are reportedly wearing their black away shirts in the Vicente Calderon to reinforce the fact that the side are the anti-Madrid in many ways, both tactically and in philosophy. And in the respective bathrooms in both their stadiums. But let’s not go there.

Instead, try and enjoy the showdown in whatever way that works and catch the best action and reaction on the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT with our Kevin Egan.

2) Monaco prepare to go for broke in Monte Carlo

Wednesday’s Champions League clash in the second semifinal promises to be a considerably more tingle-tinged affair as Monaco host Juventus knowing that the best chance of the French side of causing a heck of an upset is by going at the Old Lady – not in the alleged Wayne Rooney sense – in Monte Carlo.

However, there is also a matter v anti-matter sense to the occasion with the side that has scored 95 goals in the French league taking on an Italian team more accustomed to winning 2-0 week-in, week-out without too much fuss and nonsense. That would suit Juve perfectly on Wednesday, a team whose main aim is European glory for the first time since 1996.

“The Champions League has been our principal objective since we started the season, we all know the place and the date,” roared Giorgio Chiellini.

3) King Zlatan is healing of knee knack surgery

King Zlatan has had surgery, but King Zlatan is healing due to His miraculous powers. The Norse god went under the knife on Monday in the US to repair a torn cruciate ligament on the footballer’s knee. And his agent has taken to using capital letters to reassure either Los Angeles MLS franchise the striker will be back to his best. “He will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY” yelled a statement by Mino Raiola.

Sounds like Zlatan’s surgery went well, then 💪 pic.twitter.com/A7nKssHpJd — B/R Football (@brfootball) May 2, 2017

4) Plans proposed to rewrite athletics history

The history of track and field could be completely rewritten – quite literally – if a serious of proposals submitted by European Athletics are implemented by the sport’s governing body, the IAAF.

The body is recommending examining all world records set before 2005 and reassessing them under new criteria such as doping standards both before and after the record was set. Any that fail to convince are wiped out. The move is in response to claims of widespread doping in the sport going back decades and attempt to restore credibility to the sport.

A new proposed rule change could result in Paula Radcliffe losing her marathon world record https://t.co/zKhSmDKBLE pic.twitter.com/L9JU0haZxM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 2, 2017

