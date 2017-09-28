Sports Burst – Carlo’s Bye-Bayern

By Tim Stannard

1) Bayern on brink of kicking out Carlo Ancelotti

The eternal strength of Bayern Munich is based on three pillars – stability, planning and really tall players.

Actually, there’s four. Annual photos released of the players dressed in figure-hugging leather shorts whilst drinking beer. Sports Burst is sure that other teams do the same thing, but prefer to keep it all on the low down.

So, when there are rumors of a meeting being held on Thursday to discuss the future of Carlo Ancelotti at the Bavarian club, it’s time to sit up and take notice. It’s not really the kind of thing Bayern do. The last sacking was Louis van Gaal way back in 2011. Normally, the club has its strategies planned out 30 years in advance.

Carlito has two problems. The big names aren’t backing him – looking at you Arjen Robben and Thomas Mueller – and the results are not coming through. Losing 3-0 in a rather haphazard way to PSG on Wednesday certainly did not help.

Previously, Ancelotti was expected to last until the end of the season before making a dignified exit. That moment could be moved forward to the end of the day.

2) Everton fight for Europa League future

European action continues on Thursday with Matchday 2 of the Europa League. Time for Young Boys, Zlin and Sheriff to get some time in the spotlight. And Arsenal. The Gunners are continuing their tour of Europe’s backwaters with a trip behind the actual, still existing iron curtain to take on BATE of Belarus.

beIN SPORTS in Canada is chuffed though to bring the most intriguing clash. Everton have actually targeted this tournament as one to win but need a victory at home to Apollon Limassol to make that happen. That kicks off at 3PM and with Zenit facing Real Sociedad as a pleasing warm-up from 1PM.

Tune into the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the best goals of the day and the latest news from Munich.

3) Madrid face local affair in Copa del Rey

Another cup competition is making the news today – nice link there – with the draw for the meaty stage of the Copa del Rey taking place. On beIN SPORTS of course. Barcelona face a tricky two-legged affair and a run out for Paco Alcacer against Real Murcia. Real Madrid have a local derby against Fuenlabrada, previously famous for having an excellent IKEA.

The tastiest all-Primera affair sees struggling Deportivo facing struggling Las Palmas. First round of matches scheduled to take place on or around the 25thOctober.

4) Referendum puts Barca clash at risk

Here’s a bit of an out-there story to close things off.

Barcelona’s league clash against Las Palmas on Sunday could be called off due to a shortage of police officers. The game coincides with a local referendum on the possibility of the region of Cataluyna declaring independence from the rest of Spain. The referendum has been declared illegal by the Spanish government. A decision is set to be made later on Thursday.

Gerard Pique has weighed in on the affair saying that he will be voting ‘yes’. “Sing high and strong. #Votarem (We will vote)."

