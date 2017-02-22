Sports Burst – Can Real Madrid Turn Potential Into Points?

By Tim Stannard

1) Madrid needs points in the bag in Mestalla

It’s the most decisive week in La Liga since…well…the last most decisive week in La Liga. Which was really decisive. Oh yes.

Wednesday sees Real Madrid playing catch-up and trying to turn a half of those potential six match-in-hand points into real ones. Or alternatively, fail to pick up three in Mestalla against an improving Valencia and have the local media up in arms about a giant crisis in the Bernabeu camp.

More points could then be dropped in El Madrigal by Real Madrid at the weekend and a resurgent, inspired Barcelona could then go on to beat Atletico Madrid at the weekend before the mother of all comebacks against PSG. Or something completely different could happen! What fun! Tune into Valencia hosting Real Madrid from Mestalla live on beIN SPORTS from 12:30PM ET / 9:30AM PT.

2) Bonucci bounced out as Juve face Porto

Seeing as Sports Burst was spectacularly wrong about Atletico Madrid’s clash at Bayer Leverkusen which was just as thrilling as Manchester City’s madcap adventures against Monaco and not a skull-ache, the column will avoid any ill-informed opinions over Wednesday’s offerings.

The pair of games are intriguing though with a sturdy Juventus taking on an underestimated Porto outfit without key defender, Leonardo Bonucci, who will be on the naughty step after cross words with Massimiliano Allegri last Friday in a Serie A clash against Palermo.

"Bonucci will be in the stands, that doesn't mean it has to be made into a big deal,” said the Juve boss immediately making it into a big deal. The match-up will also see a clash between two goalkeeping old-timers in Iker Casillas and Gigi Buffon who have more titles between them than SB can make the effort to research.

3) Sampaoli warns Leicester not to live in past in Sanchez Pizjuan

Banana-skin! Trap door! Pothole!

Three general descriptions that are whizzing through Sevilla heads on Wednesday with the visit of Leicester City in the Champions League on the horizon, a team who are showing absolutely zero reason as to why they can pull off anything resembling a good result in the Sanchez Pizjuan.

Even Coach Sampaoli recognized that the visit of the hapless Premier League champions may not be too troubling. "Today we are not talking about the team that won the league so brilliantly, we're talking about one that is not doing well and is fighting relegation. You have to talk about the present.”

The big potential question to be pondered post-match, is if Leicester City beat Sevilla, should Foxes fans be either really happy…or really annoyed? That game is live on beIN SPORTS CANADA from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT and catch all the Champions League highlights and analysis on the XTRA from 7:30PM ET followed by the Locker Room at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT.

4) Rooney in renewed rumors to China

Elsewhere and teams are gearing up for some Europa League action on Thursday.

Actually, scratch that as some teams are gearing up for Europa League action on Wednesday for some reason. Which is wrong. Europa League in Thursday night (rubs ears furiously). One of those sides is Manchester United, who take a 3-0 lead to Saint Etienne with another battle of the Pogbae. But the big talking point appears to be the notion of Wayne Rooney going to the Chinese Super League soonish. It was a possibility that Jose Mourinho did not confirm…but did not deny either.

Indeed, Fabio Cannavaro, manager of Tianjin Quanjian did reveal interest in the Manchester United striker. "We did make an approach for Rooney, but it was just chit-chat because he simply doesn't suit our style of play."

Wayne Rooney linked to move to China that would make him the world's highest-paid footballer https://t.co/tmzV3sdBqw pic.twitter.com/SDxfuVGGm7 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) February 22, 2017

5) Puerto Rico’s finest takes on Kerber

Yay for American tennis on Wednesday morning, with Lauren Davis moving through to the quarterfinals of the WTA Dubai Free Tennis Championships. Puerto Rico’s Monica Puig is attempting the same feat but is facing a tough test against world number one, Angelique Kerber, in a repeat of the 2016 Rio Olympic final. That clash is currently LIVE ON FACEBOOK! Or catch the best action of the day live on beIN SPORTS from 10AM ET / 7AM PT.

Comeback queen! 👑@LaurenDavis93 comes from a set behind to beat Makarova 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 and reach @DDFTennis Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/EpCGOYoSFb — WTA (@WTA) February 22, 2017

