Sports Burst - Big Mouth Strikes Again

By Tim Stannard

1) Luis Suarez faces suspension over referee rant

It would be fair to say that the infamous mouth of Luis Suarez - as influential as his feet - has landed the Uruguayan striker in hot water in the past with his oral antagonism. And it has done so again with comments from the Barca man after his sending off against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, that his marching orders after a second yellow card was inevitable and pre-destined.

"Whatever (the referee) wanted to happen has happened," fumed Suarez who has now talked himself into a possible two or three match suspension, as well as missing the Copa del Rey final, after Spain's Referee's Committee officially reported the Barcelona bad boy on Wednesday morning.

If the second Copa del Rey semifinal second leg clash between Alaves and Celta has even one-tenth of the drama of Tuesday's epic encounter, then it will be well worth tuning into. And you can do so on beIN CONNECT from 2:55PM ET / 11:55AM PT for a May meeting at a stadium still to be decided, because that’s how Spanish football rolls.

2) Real Madrid back in for De Gea

Real Madrid are probably feeling a little left out these days, without a game for over a week and only a nonsense story about a conspiracy over a busted roof to occupy themselves. ‘Marca’ have saved the day though with a story on Wednesday that David de Gea is set to be a target once again this summer in what could be a repeat three-month set of transfer tracker stories.

Meanwhile three Musketeers could be reinforcing the Real Madrid ranks ahead of Saturday’s away trip to Osasuna with James Rodriguez, Pepe and Marcelo all expected to feature in what will be a return to action for the league leaders after a two week, weather-enforced break. Heck, things might be so good that Dani Carvajal could return.

3) Milan face do or die battle against Bologna

Sports Burst is getting a little ahead of itself here, as there are even more games to be played on Wednesday.

Quite a lot, in fact. Serie A is up to a bit of housekeeping with some catch-up games. Four teams are in action to make sure that everyone is nice and neat on 23 games played. League-leading Juventus are one of them and are away at relegation-bound but still plucky, Crotone. That clash is live on beIN SPORTS from 11:55AM ET / 8:55AM PT.

Get on the train with the Rossoneri and watch exclusive footage of the team travelling to Bologna 📽🛤#BolognaMilan #weareacmilan pic.twitter.com/gjZHuBpbzu — AC Milan (@acmilan) February 7, 2017

That precedes a potentially season-defining game for Milan who are on the back of three straight Serie A defeats and facing a Bologna side recently thrashed 7-1 at home by Napoli.

4) Must-win match for under fire Ranieri

Elsewhere in the wide, wide, wide world of football, Leicester City are involved in a FA Cup replay clash against Derby County. That may not sound all that swish but the game is rather key considering The Foxes are tanking these days and Claudio Ranieri was just given the vote of confidence by the club. And that never tends to go well.

PSG and Monaco both picked up wins in Ligue Un on Tuesday which leaves the final part of that title-chasing trident, Nice, to follow course. And the fancy Med outfit have a bit of a French glamor tie against Champions League-chasing St. Etienne.

That clash is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT from 12:45AM ET / 9:45AM PT. All the best goals, haircuts and what-not are all in the XTRA from 7PM ET / 4PM PT followed by the best quarrels with the great Christian Vieri on the Locker Room at 7.30PM ET / 4.30PM PT.

5) History making Guay hits skiing G-Spot

Oh Canada!

Day 2 of the World Alpine Ski Championships saw the Men’s Super G – a bit like the downhill but with curves – and Erik Guay and Manuel Osborne-Paradis surprised the snow world with a gold and bronze medal respectively.

At 35 years-of-age, Guay becomes the oldest ever alpine world champion. ““It’s incredible,” barked the delighted Canadian.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.