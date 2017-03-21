Sports Burst - Bastian Schweinsteiger Walks Away From Nightmare And Into American Dream

beIN SPORTS

1) Schwei-town

The nightmare is over, and the American dream can begin for Bastian Schweinsteiger. A move to Chicago Fire has been confirmed for the German, who has undergone a terrible time at Manchester United since joining the club in July 2015.

A brief return to the first came for Schweini, but his time under Jose Mourinho will be remembered for his time spent training alone or with the Under-23 side.

Thanks to all fans, the whole staff and my teammates of @ManUtd! I will never forget my time with the club, but now it’s time for a change! pic.twitter.com/zYn2o5Cjsk — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 21, 2017

Now however the 32-year-old at least has a chance to end his career on a high in Chicago, and will link up with the MLS outfit immediately subject to a medical and a visa being secured.

2) Simeone spills his heart out

Atletico Madrid boss did an in-depth interview with Spanish radio last night, letting out some nuggets in the process.

Simeone revealed he had no intention of ever coaching crosstown rivals Real Madrid, insisting he owes it to Atleti not to.

The Argentine boss then went on to say he's not too fond of hearing the Champions League anthem these days, referring of course to the double heartbreak experienced by Atleti in recent finals.

"Every time I hear the competition hymn I feel pain," Simeone told Onda Cero, in the late night radio slot.

3) Arsenal continue to fall apart from within

Another day, and more Arsenal woes. Oh, well. This time reports are that not only Alexis Sanchez, but Mesut Ozil too, will be on the way out of the club.

If that wasn't enough, Arsenal fans are waking up to the news Arsene Wenger will sign a new deal with the club and oversee the rebuilding of the club. Because's he's done SUCH a great job of it in the past.

No doubt Arsenal Fan TV will be the place to go for measured insight and analysis of the latest developments.

4) ESports is the future, GET USED TO IT!

It's a source of great debate and controversy, but it seems there will be no stopping ESports in the future.

It has been tipped that will generate more than £1bn in global revenue and almost double its audience to nearly 600 million people by 2020, forecasters predict. The report goes on to say Esports generated $493m (£400m) in revenue in 2016, with a global audience of about 320 million people.

PSG have already created a team dedicated to ESports, while Manchester City currently employ several professional gamers.

5) Kvitova won't set date for tennis comeback after knife attack

There is progress for Petra Kvitova after her horrific knife attack, as she has regained the use of her racquet hand - but that does not mean she will rush a comeback.

Thank you @clublasanta for being a wonderful place to spend time with my team during my recovery. We will miss your blue skies 🌞 pic.twitter.com/wAsZXymoxC — Petra Kvitova (@Petra_Kvitova) March 13, 2017

Doctors had said the 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon champion would be unable to compete for at least six months, and it looks like nothing will be confirmed quite yet following the incident in December.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.