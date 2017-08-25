Sports Burst – Barcelona’s Neymar-nomics

By Tim Stannard

1) Barça hit by Neymar’s law of economics

Barcelona have been hit by cold, hard economic facts this summer.

It’s the Nobel prize-winning concept that came out of New Zealand in 1928 that if person A is stinking rich, then person B knows that it is possible to charge about 10 times the value for item C.

Hence Ousmane Dembele. No doubting the footballer’s talent of course – the Dembele was named in Bundesliga’s team of the season last year for his efforts with Borussia Dortmund – but it is unlikely that Dembele’s transfer value rose from around $17m to $177m in the space of one-year due to those efforts.

But that’s Neymar-nomics. The Bundesliga outfit know that Barcelona have $251 million kicking around from the move to PSG and they would like some of it. About $177m in fact. Indeed, Dortmund are probably going to suffer the same financial fate in their attempts to sign the fleeing Frenchman.

Oh. Dortmund deny Dembélé deal https://t.co/jGnUyKAPz5 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) August 25, 2017

However, as it stands on Friday morning, the deal is not yet done. Close, but no cigar as yet. That’s the word from the Dortmund CEO himself, Hans-Joachim Watzke, who warns that the “path is not yet over.”

2) Neymar back in action in tough Ligue Un test

Speaking of Neymar – as Sports Burst has pretty much being doing all summer – the barn-storming Brazilian is back in action on Friday with PSG hosting Saint-Etienne. However, the challenge might be a little more difficult for the chaos-causer, than Neymar’s previous two Ligue Un outings. The opponents have also won all three games this season and have yet to concede a goal. That clash is live on beIN SPORTS from 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT.

3) David Villa returns to Spanish team after MLS masterclass

North America is also indulging in kickball on Friday with the Hudson River Derby between NY Red Bulls and NYC FC. One player is going to be in an especially zippy mood as David Villa, who has been lighting up MLS this season, has been recalled to the Spain squad at the age of 35, after scoring 19 goals this season.

HUDSON RIVER DERBY DAY 🔵👕🗽 #NYisBLUE pic.twitter.com/AgmiUXS1cB — New York City FC (@NYCFC) August 25, 2017

Elsewhere in the wide, wide world of football, the Europa League draw has been made. Which is a depressing day for Arsenal fans who now face matches against BATE, Cologne, and Crvena Zvezda.

Bad news for Juventus fans with the announcement that defender, Claudio Marchisio, is out for up to four weeks with a knee injury.

4) Klopp calls for end to transfer window woes

TRANSFER TRACKER TIME!

The final week of the window could be a mad one – Kylian Mbappe to PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo to Ipswich Town still to be done. Tottenham might be splashing the cash a little with Mauricio Pochettino saying on Friday that some deals could be made to boost the squad.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted when the whole affair is over - "if - and I have said it a few times - the transfer window closes tomorrow, I am happy with it," sighed the Liverpool boss who confirmed that Philippe Coutinho is still ‘injured’.

One of the players who might come into Anfield though is Bayern Munich midfielder, Renato Sanches, with Carlo Ancelotti confirming that the footballer depart. “If he wants to leave it's okay as well. No problem,” announced Bayern’s Italian boss.

