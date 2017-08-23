Sports Burst – Barcelona’s Neymar Nightmare

By Tim Stannard

1) Barça look for time-travel solution to transfer trauma

The solution to Barcelona’s current woes is fairly simple really. The easiest of fixes.

All the beleaguered Catalan club needs is a time-travel capsule and an unstoppable cyborg. The task? Travel back in time to Brazil all Sarah Conner style and prevent Neymar’s parents from ever meeting. Peacefully. Like a reverse Back to the Future.

Barca would not have then signed the non-existent Neymar, to cause all sorts of problems with his first contract, and then would not have had the Brazilian land the club with a talent hole they are unable to fill this season, as well as barrack an incompetent board, and hang out with all the team’s stars on the same day Barcelona announced legal action against the player for a breach of contract.

Heck, Barcelona’s Twitter feed may not have been hacked overnight to announce the signing of Angel di Maria.

The club may not have pursued - and been denied in the hunt for – Jean Michael Seri, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. And Leo Messi might even have signed his new contract by now. All it would have taken Barcelona president is just two easy things: a TARDIS and Arnie.

2) Ronaldo takes Instagram time-out to play football

Wednesday sees Ronaldo taking some precious time away from posing in armchairs on Instagram and ranting about the injustice of being quite fairly punished for shoving a referee – a bit of a no-no in all sports – to play some football.

CR7 is two games into a five-match ban for his Spanish Super Cup infraction with an appeal turned down on Tuesday, but will be playing in a pre-season friendly at the Santiago Bernabeu. Real Madrid will be taking on Fiorentina, or what’s left of the Italian side after everyone seems to have left over the summer.

Elsewhere in the wacky world of football on Wednesday, the final Champions League qualifiers are taking place with Liverpool taking on Hoffenheim – without an under the weather Philippe Coutinho – and looking to hold onto a 2-1 lead.

3) More doubts over Conte future at Chelsea

Wayne Rooney is retiring from international football. Anyone? Thought not. Let’s move on to something juicier. More Antonio Conte walking out on Chelsea stories to keep things all Sean Spicy on a midweek morn.

BREAKING: Wayne Rooney's retired from International football. pic.twitter.com/AazOh8bX0A — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 23, 2017

That’s the news from a paper in England that says former Borussia Dortmund boss, Thomas Tuchel is being lined up to replace the fiery Italian who has been battling the board over transfers all summer.

Sources close to the club have since poo-pooed the story, but no smoke without fire etc.

4) Another Barça forward leaves sinking ship

TRANSFER TRACKER! The big ones are still to come with Kylian Mbappe moving to PSG and Leo Messi heading to Manchester City, but there are some still some bits and pieces to take care of.

Another Barcelona forward is off – although most forget the striker was at the club in the first place – with Munir potentially joining either Crystal Palace or Roma.

Serge Aurier is inching towards Tottenham claims L’Equipe and the Portuguese press are moving Benfica striker, Raul Jimenez, to Everton.

