Sports Burst - Barcelona's Messi Mess

By Tim Stannard

1) Bartomeu admits no Messi signing till end of year

Well, that didn't really clear things up.

All Barcelona fans want is the answer to two simple questions: when will Leo Messi sign his new deal with the club - expires next summer - and why has he not done so already?

Actually, it's three, if you count the whole concept of Andre Gomes and then another concerning what's going on with Andres Iniesta. Four questions.

Once again, Barca's president was probed on the Messi business on Thursday evening by the curious local media and Josep Bartomeu really didn't help himself at all. The Camp Nou bigwig, who is facing a campaign to force a vote of no confidence in his role, claimed that Messi was "already playing under the terms of a new deal" which lasts till 2021.

Bartomeu: Mess doesn't need to sign, his father did it https://t.co/0iVsyH0dsj — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) September 14, 2017

That deal has only been signed by Messi's father, revealed Bartomeu, and apparently everyone is so busy that the image that fans want to see - Messi putting pen to paper - may not come for a while. "Hopefully before the end of the year," said Bartomeu not exactly stirring feelings of confidence.

2) Real Madrid boast $200m transfer war chest

Real Madrid have had no such problems pinning down their stars.

On Thursday, Marcelo was (re)presented to the media after signing on at the Santiago Bernabeu club until 2022, and on Friday Isco enjoted the same treatment after Madrid cast off doubts that the footballer would leave for free next summer - something that Messi could still do, apparently. And in his (re) presentation Isco admitted that Barca tried to turn the player’s head. “There were contacts but I didn’t listen,” said the footballer who has a dog named Messi.

📈💰 Take a look at the club's revenues for the 2016/17 season. 👇#RealMadrid https://t.co/rRkBACMKu0 — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) September 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Real Madrid's accounts have been revealed for the past tax year and Marca is reporting that there is a transfer kitty of some $200m waiting to be spent on whatever number nine Coach Zizou chooses. Assuming the Frenchman is still at Madrid next summer.

Tune into the Locker Room to find out why Sunday's La Liga clash with Real Sociedad could land the Bernabeu club in some trouble if the result does not go the right way.

3) Arsenal and Cologne face wrath after Europa League debacle

Unsurprisingly, the mess that was Thursday's Europa League clash between Arsenal and Cologne continues to have ramifications. UEFA have announced on Friday that both clubs will be charged after 20,000 supporters of the Bundesliga club arrived at the Emirates, forcing the game to be delayed by an hour and many saying that it should not have gone ahead at all.

Here's what happened in the Arsenal v Cologne crowd trouble ➡️ https://t.co/qTp8l0yleV pic.twitter.com/g5wJ0DRVjH — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 15, 2017

Cologne are taking the brunt of the charges including crowd disturbances, use of fireworks and acts of damage.

4) The weekend starts here on beIN SPORTS

It will have been a long, long, long 24 hours without football, but the desperate sporting drought is almost over, and beIN SPORTS is bringing a flask of lemonade stuffed with thrills. And goals.

Two heavyweights in France are live on beIN SPORTS from 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT with Toulouse hosting Bordeaux. CONNECT brings you some La Liga action with a match-up of supposed minnows as Eibar host Leganes. That clash is live from 3PM ET / 12PM PT.

In the U.S., you can watch the game live on @ESbeINSPORTS Aupa Eibar! https://t.co/dbwn2jgNWP — EibarUSA (@EibarUSA) September 15, 2017

Elsewhere, the Premier League is offering up Bournemouth looking for their first points of the season against visiting Brighton - a battle of the vacation resorts really, while in the Bundesliga strong starters, Hannover, are looking for win against Bobby Wood's Hamburg. And yes, that's the official name for the club.

All the goals can be found in just the one spot - the XTRA live at 7PM ET / 4PM PT.

