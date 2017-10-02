Sports Burst – Barcelona’s Embattled Board

By Tim Stannard

1) Barcelona board hold meeting to explain Sunday’s Camp Nou chaos

It’s been a rough 24-hours for everyone involved with Barcelona football club. And for once, Neymar is not the cause.

Instead, the decision to play Barcelona’s La Liga clash with Las Palmas behind closed doors on Sunday due to the violence and disorder surrounding a referendum in Cataluyna continues to have repercussions. Barca officials called for the game to be postponed, that request was subsequently denied by La Liga and the Spanish federation forcing the match to take place with the crowd locked out, lest the Barca forfeit the game and even be docked a further three points. Gerard Pique amongst others in the locker room were opposed to the playing of the game and a club VP reportedly resigned over the decision.

An extraordinary meeting of the club’s board of directors is due to take place on Monday with a press conference to be held after where much of the topic will revolve around the confused timeline of the day and the factors involved in making the decision to play the game without spectators. Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for the latest news from the Catalan capital.

2) Neymar looked for fear factor says father

A day would not be a…day…without Neymar coming into the equation in some form of another.

This time around it is the footballer’s ever-so-reticent father who was speaking about all things Ney and the move from Barcelona last summer. “It was a surprise for me as well,” admitted Neymar Snr who revealed that his son wanted to move away from a Barcelona comfort zone. “He wanted to put himself in danger, take a bit of a risk.”

Neymar's father reveals the reasons his son left Barça for PSG https://t.co/o16vHtsc74 — SPORT English (@Sport_EN) October 2, 2017

And as for the supposed Cavani v Neymar PSG penalty push-fest? "It's all been exaggerated," soothed Big Neymar, "everything is fine between them.

3) Italy down to bare bones in key international week

The Monday before the international week is traditionally all about players withdrawing from their squads due to injury. And as most of the final places for the 2018 World Cup are being decided, there is quite the issue for some countries.

Spain have seen Andres Iniesta, Alvaro Morata and Dani Carvajal unable to participate. Italy’s Andrea Belotti is out of action due to a ligament injury. But there was further bad news for Italy who are battling Spain for a qualification spot with Daniele De Rossi reportedly leaving the camp due to a knee injury. Oh…and Marco Verratti won’t be there either. Happy times!

4) Muguruza retires as Sloane Stephens continues post Grand Slam slump

Over to tennis now and the big news from the WTA China Open in Beijing on Monday was the retirement of world number one Garbine Muguruza due to illness.

The Spaniard was unable to continue her match against Barbora Strycova, saying she has picked up a virus from a previous tournament. Bad news as well for Sloane Stephens who was knocked out by fellow American, Christina McHale, a second first-round exit since the American’s US Open triumph.

"I just wanted to hit a few balls and try to turn things around"@GarbiMuguruza explains why she tried to play through the pain. pic.twitter.com/trFAFSjNig — WTA (@WTA) October 2, 2017



