Sports Burst - Barcelona Look To MSN For Miracle

Barça look to make the impossible, possible. Real Madrid dine out in Naples and Floyd Mayweather is desperate to do something…anything.

1) Barça attempt the impossible

It’s a bright day in Barcelona but will it be a bright night? The Catalans look to overturn a 4-0 deficit from the first-leg when PSG visit on Wednesday. Momentum has steadily been building in the city and there are many who believe MSN and co could indeed, do the impossible.

"We are only halfway through the tie," the outgoing Barca coach Luis Enrique told a press conference. ”There are 95 minutes left and lots of things can happen.

The hype has clearly got to the notoriously guarded coach, as those words come just days after he insists the “tie was lost” after the first-leg thumping.

Expect a formation change from Lucho, while MSN will be as usual depended upon to do everything.

2) ArsenLOL returns

When it rains, it pours. Well, in Arsenal’s case when it rains, it’s a torrential downpour. Rather than play for pride, Arsene Wenger’s band of flops produced yet another insignificant performance and went down 10-2 on aggregate over the two legs to Bayern Munich.

Wenger however, in true Wenger fashion, played down the result and declared that his boys played well. No, seriously, he actually did.

5-1 - This is Arsenal's biggest home defeat since November 1998 (5-0 loss to Chelsea in League Cup). Low. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2017

Meanwhile the players were issuing apologies after the game, rather than actually performing well in it.

Oh, it’s all so very Arsenal…

3) Real Madrid survive scare to see off Napoli

They survived a rocky first-half, and Real Madrid managed to fend off the baying masses in Naples and see off Maurizio Sarri’s lively bunch.

An early Dries Mertens goal gave the hosts some hope, but it was that man Sergio Ramos who stepped up again with his ‘striking instincts’ to save Real Madrid. Someone had to it after all - because BBC were certainly not up to the task.

So rather than celebrate an impressive triumph this morning, the BBC defenders are out in force to protect their much loved trio. Including BBC themselves of course!

4) Manchester City look to crank up pressure on Chelsea

It’s Wednesday night action for Manchester City, but not as you know it. Rather than the glitz and glamour of the Champions League, Pep’s flock will be entertaining Stoke City it what will likely be a bitterly cold night at the Etihad Stadium.

"It's a pity that the distance between Chelsea [and Manchester City] is so big, but that's true” said Pep, lamenting the quite sizeable gap that has opened up at the top of the Premier League between the London outfit and everyone else.

Stoke City meanwhile could have some say in the title race. They face both City and Chelsea in their upcoming two games and will look to throw a few spanners in the works.

“We face Man City and Chelsea in our next two games, so we might have a say in it. City away is difficult. Chelsea at home is difficult. We've beaten City at their place in the past, and we've beaten Chelsea at home, so I'm not saying we can't do it.” warned Hughes.

5) Mayweather looks to another sport. And no, it's not UFC.

The Floyd Mayweather tour, or circus, whichever you prefer, rolls on. Not satisfied with trash talking like no one has ever trash talked before, the boxing icon has stated his intention to attend a game of football!

'I'm waiting to go a football game; eventually I will go to one of the biggest football games…’ stated Mayweather, who is having a running battle of words with Connor McGregor in the greatest will they-won’t they saga of all time.

He was offer a trip to Manchester United by Rio Ferdinand, who was conducting the interview. Just don’t take him to se Arsenal, Rio.

