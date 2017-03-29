Sports Burst – Barcelona Have Lionel Messi’s Back

By Tim Stannard

1) Barca give backing to Messi after FIFA conspiracy kerfuffle

Well, what a fine mess Tuesday turned out to be for Argentina with the country suffering the toughest day in recent years since the tango was considered an illegal activity by the United Nations. Which technically speaking, never actually happened.

Not only was Leo Messi given a strangely severe four-match ban by FIFA for an originally unreported potty-mouthed attack on a linesman at Thursday’s Chile clash but the Albiceleste lost out 2-0 in Bolivia in yet another lackluster performance to leave the side in fifth and out of the automatic qualifying spots for Russia 2018.

Naturally, it has been conspiracy city in Argentina as to the causes of such a major punishment – and that will be poured over in tonight’s edition of the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT – but at least Messi received the backing of his beloved Barcelona after yet another torrid time with his country. “Unfair and totally disproportionate,” said an official statement released on Wednesday which praised “an exemplary player in terms of conduct, both on and off the pitch. Unlike Luis Suarez. Jeez, where to start.” Actually, that last part was made up.

The other Leo Messi related news from the Camp Nou is around the fact that negotiations on the player’s contract – one season left! – are reportedly set to restart in May after a missed deadline in March.

2) Pique v Ramos – Round 2999!

No such shenanigans for Real Madrid whose players had a largely peaceful time on international duty with James Rodriguez scoring twice in two wins for Colombia and Cristiano Ronaldo popping up with three goals in two games.

Karim Benzema got some Netflix time too to work out whether ‘Iron Fist’ is meta or just really badly acted in every department. However, there was still time for another spat between Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos who have been the keystone of Spain’s defense for a good decade now but still bicker constantly about the moral superiority of their respective clubs.

The latest came from Pique who suggested dark dealings in the Real Madrid VIP area which Ramos then poo-pooed. On Wednesday, the local press reported that the club studied the concept of making an official complaint against Pique but couldn’t really be bothered in the end.

3) The greatest story of the day. Period.

It’s lucky that Cristiano Ronaldo is not one to be motivated by looks or other such vainglorious nonsense. Otherwise the Real Madrid man might have been a little peeved at the bust of the footballer’s perfectly smooth head that was pride of place at Wednesday’s unveiling of an airport in Madeira, Portugal that now carries the local hero’s name.

The new bust of Cristiano Ronaldo outside the airport in Madeira... Looks like something I would've made for GCSE art class, when I got a D. pic.twitter.com/JxYBzX8H5N — John Bennett (@JohnBennettBBC) March 29, 2017

Countering critics of those who felt that the airport should not be shaped in the footballer’s image, the Real Madrid man was forthright at Wednesday’s ceremony. “I never asked for this, but I'm not a hypocrite, and I'm happy and honored. I know some people do not agree and I know some people who are not here would be happy for this moment.” Gerard Pique has probably scrapped the island over his must-see places. Tune into the XTRA for another daily dose of all your Barcelona and Real Madrid news and nonsense in the Clasico corner.

4) Roger v Nadal dream final gets ever closer in Miami

No offense to Stan Wawrinka but no-one wants to see the Swiss player in the final of the Miami Open. But they do want to see his compatriot Roger Federer! And it is so far, so good for Roger as the classic competitor moved into the quarterfinals of the South Florida tennis fest where he was joined by Rafa Nadal.

The women’s quarterfinals take center stage on Wednesday with Venus Williams facing a heck of a challenge against number one seed, Angelique Keber.

5) Sharapova looking forward to return to office

Maria Sharapova has been talking about returning to action after serving a lengthy suspension due to a failed doping test at the 2016 Australian Open.

The Russian player said that she was looking forward to returning to “my day job.” And beIN SPORTS – proud home of the WTA tour - will be there to see her first day back at the office as it brings exclusive coverage of the player’s comeback event, the Stuttgart Open from April 24th.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.