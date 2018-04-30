Sports Burst – Barca’s Outcast Champions



By Tim Stannard



Barcelona celebrate double but forget past players



There are two philosophical questions surrounding Barcelona’s celebration of the league title and Copa del Rey on Monday – basically, a bus trip around some tourist attractions with a bunch of footballers sporting enormous hangovers.



Those posers are - what are those two trophies worth? And what does it mean to have participated in the wins?



The first answer is in the eye of the beholder. Barcelona won a domestic double and could become the first team in La Liga history to go unbeaten. Not bad, considering the mess that Ernesto Valverde had to clean up last summer. But the feeling is that the campaign was a let-down due to a Champions League relapse against Roma – especially as Real Madrid are on a path to win three consecutive titles but are 15 points off the top of the La Liga table.



The other is a bit of a kerfuffle over the names of two departed footballers who participated in both competitions this season but were left off the club’s celebratory t-shirts. One of those names was Gerard Deulofeu who used the medium of Twitter to note that “Champions of La Liga, half of that is mine, no?” Javier Mascherano also failed to make the cut.

CAMPEONES LA LIGA 1/2 🏆 también es mía no..? 😌 @FCBarcelona_cat pic.twitter.com/Br5AG3H9ny — Gerard Deulofeu (@gerardeulofeu) April 29, 2018



Late call for Real Madrid’s injured duo for Bayern battle



Moving onto the other half of Barcelona’s universe – Real Madrid.



The Champions League holders are back in action on Tuesday against Bayern Munich in a Champions League semi-final second-leg tie holding a handy 2-1 advantage. A pleasing passage through and Real Madrid’s season is largely saved. A defeat and the world will come crashing down around Coach Zizou’s ears with Madrid living in two differing states at the exact same time.



“We have to go out to win…not second-guess or speculate,” is the game-plan from Madrid’s French boss, who revealed that the semi-injured pair of Nacho and Isco could be ready for action against their Bundesliga opponents. And that is especially handy considering Dani Carvajal is injured and a grown-up is needed to look after Franck Ribery who actually had a decent game in the first leg, unlike pretty much all of his Bayern teammates.



Spurs with a new chance of pulling a Spurs



Time to bring the flow baaaaaaack to the present and Monday’s footballing matters.



Tottenham have a really good chance of ‘pulling a Spurs’ in a home clash against Watford – including the grumbling Deulofeu. Anything other than a win against the Hornets and Spurs are in danger of letting Chelsea sneak into their current fourth-placed spot with the Stamford Bridge club just two points behind, all be it with an extra game played.



Steph Curry to return to Warrior action



Sunday night NBA action saw the Cleveland Cavaliers sneak into the Conference semi-final playoffs with a victory over the Indiana Pacers. LeBron’s men now face the Toronto Raptors. However, the Cavs are a little late to the party as the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets are already up in their series against the New Orleans Pelicans and Utah Jazz respectively. The Warriors have been boosted with the news that Stephen Curry is set to return on Tuesday for the second game having been out injured since March.

