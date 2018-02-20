Sports Burst – Barca’s Grudge Match

By Tim Stannard

1) No ground to be given as Barcelona take on EPL Champs

Tuesday is a day when the football multiverse will see what happens when an immovable object meets…an immovable object as Chelsea takes on Barcelona in the Champions League.

In one corner of Stamford Bridge in London, a team that has spent a season doggedly scrapping across the pitch, grinding out results, reliant on a single dazzling player and not exactly easy on the eye. But that’s enough about Barcelona.

What about Chelsea? Will it be the version with an animated Antonio Conte on the touchline, pulling every ounce of effort and commitment from his players? Or the taciturn, sulking version of the Italian coach of the Premier League champions who shrugs nonchalantly at defeats and dares his bosses to fire him?

The version of Chelsea that comes out onto the pitch for the Last 16, first leg tie is going to be the key to victory in this match, where Barcelona will be going in as slight favorites due to Ernesto Valverde’s rather remarkable ability of his side of not losing matches while not overly irritating the more purist sections of his fan base in the meantime. "We're planning to change our dynamic a little bit away from home,” was the hint from Valverde as he plans an eight-man defensive wall in Tuesday’s encounter, which has some back-story after tumultuous Champions League clashes of the past.

Viewers in Canada can catch this clash live on beIN SPORTS at 2:45PM ET / 11:45AM PT

2) Besiktas looking for Turkish delight against Bayern

It’s a battle of the B’s in Tuesday’s other Champions League clash when the multiverse will see what happens when an immovable object meets…a relatively unknown object as Bayern Munich takes on Turkish side, Besiktas.

In one corner of the Allianz Arena, a Bayern side that fit the usual descriptions of the eternal German champions – solid, organized, powerful, really tall and dangerous up front. But Tuesday’s clash in Germany will be another big test of the Besiktas project with the Turkish side investing heavily to become part of Europe’s elite. So far, so good with Besiktas storming through the group stages although a little behind on the domestic front.

Gary Medel of #Beşiktaş: “The greatest pleasure in life is doing what the others say you cannot do.”https://t.co/YxGryhurtc pic.twitter.com/mrYRvbQyYT — Beşiktaş JK English (@BesiktasEnglish) February 20, 2018

Bayern’s Mats Hummels certainly isn’t taking anything for granted. "They have big names in the team. They also have, as we have seen on the videos, real quality in their game, tactical and individual.”

Tuesday will also see four managers leading their sides in the next day’s matches including Jose Mourinho, whose Manchester United team is travelling to take on Sevilla where the Portuguese is likely to complain about fixture congestion, injuries, the media and some of his own players. Or a combination of all four.

Tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for a look ahead to Wednesday’s action as well as a wrap-up of the best of Tuesday’s play.

3) Injuries hit Real Madrid side ahead of Leganes encounter

What with Champions League being the big shiny object of the week, it’s worth remember that Real Madrid are playing on Wednesday! And at a weird time for a midweek match; set alarms etc.

Coach Zizou’s men are in action against Leganes in a game rescheduled from December when Madrid were in action at the Club World Cup. As well as the match making the La Liga league table look all neat and tidy again, a victory on the road will allow Real Madrid to move into third and a more-respectable 14 points behind Barcelona.

Luka Modric misses the trip due to a hamstring twang, Marcelo is on the sidelines along with Toni Kroos, while Cristiano Ronaldo might also be rested. "There comes a moment when it is necessary for him, for the team, for everything, for him to not play,” announced Zidane at a press conference on Tuesday. That’s going to be a fun conversation to have.

The Frenchman was also asked – again – on what his immediate future was at Real Madrid. "I'm going to fight to stay here forever. If I am to continue, before the end of the season I will tell you. Just before."

4) Golden day for Canada at Winter Olympics

Winter Olympics time! And a gold medal for Canada after Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won the ice dance gold medal for a second time, setting a world record for points in the free dance section of the event. Heck, there were two gold medals for Canada after Cassie Sharpe came first in the women’s ski halfpipe.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir become the world's most decorated figure skaters, with five Olympic medals.🙌



More on Tessa and Scott's #PyeongChang2018 ice dance gold 👉 https://t.co/1l5GPgTbs6 #TeamCanada | #VirtueMoir pic.twitter.com/1ZTerdYsZM — Team Canada (@TeamCanada) February 20, 2018

There was some rare good news for the USA men’s hockey team who bounced back from a punishing weekend defeat to Russia by beating Slovakia to reach the quarterfinals, where they will face the Czech Republic.

All eyes will be on Lindsey Vonn in the next day’s action from South Korea with the American legend of the slopes going for gold in the women’s downhill. “It’s all or nothing,” announced Vonn after Tuesday’s practice sessions.

