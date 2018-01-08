Sports Burst - Barça's Coutinho Crisis

By Tim Stannard

1) Coutinho sees Barca join Galactico club

Top of La Liga and 16 points ahead of Real Madrid. Unbeaten this season. Leo Messi in the form of his life. And Philippe Coutinho finally signed, sealed and delivered on Monday to Barcelona fans. Life is pretty sweet in the Camp Nou world at the moment.

So Monday is the perfect opportunity for a meanie-mouthed Sports Burst to throw a downpour on Barcelona's parade. The signing of both Ousmane Dembele last summer and the former Liverpool man sees the club officially waving a little white flag to one of its greatest traditions - bringing through homegrown talent.

It was the flagship philosophy which gave Barca the moral superiority over the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid who are oft accused of buying titles, rather than raising them from the ground.

The last batch of homegrown players at Barca are now looking at their retirement plans, with hundreds of millions of dollars brought in to replace them.

Any hoo, Coutinho is finally at the Camp Nou, waved hello to the media, passed the kick-about test on the pitch but won't be available to play for another three weeks due to injury.

2) Monday malaise in Madrid

To balance the universe, it is time for all things Real Madrid and the local media is less than happy with the concept of the side being 16 points off Barcelona and trying to hold onto fourth place. Rather than being in a race for the title, Coach Zizou's men are in a battle just to reach the Champions League places.

'Bale is not enough' fumes AS, while Marca rues the 16th points difference to Barcelona. There are no tasty rumors in the offing for any reinforcements to come in either - on the same day that Coutinho is being presented at the Camp Nou - and the pressure is going to be building ahead Madrid's next two matches - a Copa del Rey clash in the Bernabeu against Numancia on Wednesday and a whopper against Villarreal next weekend.

And remember that the weekend is not quite over in La Liga with a relegation battle between Malaga v Espanyol from 2:50PM ET / 11:50AM PT.

3) More reinenforcements to come to the Camp Nou

TRANSFER TRACKER TIME!

Coutinho's move to Barcelona sees about 50% of the stories in silly season now done and dusted.

But the Catalan club are not done yet with their imperious purchasing that will see a glorious future - forget the opening bit of the column, just Monday moodiness - as the huge Colombian centerback, Yerry Mina will soon be on the way. Aleix Vidal could be sent back to Sevilla on loan in a busy week.

.@FCBarcelona were keen to see Aleix Vidal move abroad when leaving Camp Nou...



He wants a @SevillaFC_ENG return.



Either way, he will leave this month.



👉 https://t.co/1GlAUfCOoo pic.twitter.com/4gO84FnOqj — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) January 8, 2018

PSG bigwig, Nasser Al-Khelaifi has said the Parisien side have no current ambition to sign Paolo Dybala,

Liverpool may or may not bring in Thomas Lemar in the winter window to replace Coutinho, depending on who you read. And Antoine Griezmann is set to demand megamoney from Manchester United in the summer, despite the fact that the footballer's path to Barcelona is probably done and dusted.



4) VAR reaches England in FA Cup test

An historic move in England today in a move that might just keep an increasingly erratic Arsene Wenger sane - the installation of VAR, a move that has got everyone in Serie A bickering on a weekly basis.

The system it set to be tested in the FA Cup 3rd round clash between Brighton and Crystal Palace and the week's upcoming EFL Cip clashes. The aim in Englans is for “minimum interference, maximum benefit” and only to be used to check mistakes that are black-and-white. Which is pretty impossible due to the whole world of sports being 50 shades of grey.



