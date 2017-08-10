Sports Burst – Barca: Worst. Summer. Ever.

By Tim Stannard

1) Klopp says no money, no Coutinho ever

This really isn’t turning into a classic summer for Barcelona in terms of the transfer market. Heck, Atletico Madrid have a FIFA ban that prevents pretty much all activity and can boast of having a better time of it.

Arda Turan is still at the club and Neymar was snatched out of the Camp Nou with a dog catcher’s net and a check for $263 million to deal with a buy-out clause. To make matters worse, Liverpool are point blank refusing to hand over a possible replacement for the turncoat Brazilian, in the form of Philippe Coutinho.

Wednesday night saw reports of a bid for over $100 million from Barcelona for the Liverpool forward, but it will never be enough even if a few zeros are added to that tally, warns Jurgen Klopp on Thursday.

Jurgen Klopp outlines reasons why #LFC will NOT sell Philippe Coutinhohttps://t.co/hOdMtWtno7 pic.twitter.com/yyii6mKt3K — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) August 10, 2017

“(There is) no price at which we are ready to give in. Our goal is to have the best possible team,” yelled Liverpool’s German boss. “Liverpool is not a club that has to sell players. That is set in stone.”

BREAKING NEWS! Barcelona target, Ousmane Dembele did not turn up for training at Borussia Dortmund! He's gone missing says the coach! What does it all mean!

2) Neymar still in limbo after Barca stall on PSG permission

Continuing on a bit of a Barcelona / Neymar theme and the footballer is still in bureaucratic limbo and currently unable to play in Sunday’s Ligue Un clash against Guingamp. Which is very bad news for the hordes of journalists that have booked hotels in the Brittany town hoping to see the Brazilian’s PSG debut.

Barcelona are reportedly still playing hardball on passing over the footballer’s official registration to France while their bank apparently gives further inspection to the documentation and check that saw the footballer buy himself out of his deal at the Camp Nou for the grand total of $263 million. Fundamentally, Barca’s bean-counters are humming “Rich, better have my money” to themselves whilst PSG sweat it out.

Round 2 of Ligue Un gets underway on Friday with Nice – with Wesley Sneijder on board – hosting Troyes followed by Stade Rennais against Lyon. Action gets going at 12:55PM ET / 9:55AM PT.

3) Portugal’s garbage can takes on more trash

Transfer Tracker time! Portugal’s Sporting have become a footballing garbage can. After bringing in Fabio Coentrao and Jeremy Mathieu this summer, Sporting are set to bring in another sporting sofa in the form of ‘Gabigol’ from Inter Milan. ‘Gabi-gone’ more like after barely playing in the season after a $32 million move to Serie A.

Another Inter player could be offloaded in the next few weeks with reported talks between “Come to Besiktas” over midfield pit-bull, Gary Medel.

Marseille have given up on signing Arsenal striker, Olivier Giroud. That comes from the mouth of the Ligue Un manager, Rudi Garcia, himself. "I do not think he wants to come to Marseille. That's the problem," A bit of a stumbling block, indeed.

4) Brazil back to being best without playing

So, Brazil are officially on top of the FIFA rankings after Germany were up there for a whole month after the country’s Confederations Cup win in Russia. Neither Germany, nor Brazil have actually played a game in the intervening period to the new list being published, but that hasn’t stopped those egg-heads in Switzerland demoting Germany.

Switzerland are fourth. Fourth! Poland are fifth. Fifth! And Sports Burst is pretty much going to stop there before it gets too irate so early on a Thursday’s morning. Signing off…

The August FIFA rankings are out - and Brazil is back on top https://t.co/rqbfnauyd7 pic.twitter.com/S6MnbW5AJA — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 10, 2017

