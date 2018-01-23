Sports Burst – Arsenal on Autopilot

By Tim Stannard

1) Wenger with no real idea of what’s going on at Arsenal

Despite being in possession of dispirited and largely despondent fans, a top-four place in the Premier League being a thing of the past and giving off the air of a football relic in an era of thrusting, young, touchline bucks, Arsene Wenger seemed to be a fairly happy Frenchman on Tuesday.

Unfortunately for Gunners fans that seems to be Wenger largely giving up on trying to control Arsenal’s fate and surrendering to the football gods, like a stranded airline passenger staring at a blank departures board and heading to the bar. Why worry, when you have no control?

That was Tuesday’s vibe as Wenger spoke ahead of the following day’s League Cup clash at Chelsea. The loss of Alexis Sanchez was the main topic of the conversation and the response was “what do you do?” along with a metaphorical shrug. Same with last week’s departure of Theo Walcott. The feedback was not much more positive either on whether Olivier Giroud would be leaving with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arriving - "at the moment, we are not close to doing any deals with him or anybody else.”

Please pay close attention to the flight information boards, Arsenal fans. And get a good blanket. You could be waiting a while.

2) Zizou ends Ronaldo’s phone-gate rumors

Coach Zizou has delivered the answer to question the world has been posing – why did Cristiano Ronaldo look at a cellphone after receiving a hefty cut on his eye?

The answer was – disappointedly – the obvious one. "He wanted to know how his wound was, and nothing else," sighed the Real Madrid coach on what was probably stupid question number 36 of Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the following day’s Copa del Rey clash against Leganes. The now very swollen Eye of Ronaldo will prevent the footballer from taking to the Bernabeu pitch, however Sergio Ramos is set to play a part after returning from injury to help shore up a very leaky back four.

3) Moura’s PSG moan

TRANSFER TRACKER TIME THAT DOESN’T INVOLVE ALEXIS SANCHEZ!

Lucas Moura is not happy! And rather than filtering sob stories into the press, the PSG man has gone out and declared it in the hope of enticing a move from the Parc de Princes. “I'm gutted that I'm no longer playing,” revealed the Brazilian who is angling for a move to La Liga.

Broken, Lucas Moura admits:



"I have a feeling of disgust for my current situation at PSG, for the way I have been completely dropped. I thought that I had built a bond with the club, but seems like I was wrong." pic.twitter.com/Si67pDUgw6 — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) January 22, 2018

Manchester City are looking to boost their squad a little in the final week of the winter window by reportedly making bids for Athletic Bilbao centerback, Aymeric Laporte, and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred.

Another exit from La Liga could well be Atletico Madrid striker, Kevin Gameiro, who is a little surplus to requirements with the Rojiblancos now that Diego Costa is in town – albeit when not suspended or injured. Which is about 50 percent of the time. Anyway, the much-travelled striker could be headed to Newcastle United.

4) Nadal retires from Australian Open

Seed fall alert! Rafa Nadal is now out of the Australian Open, after being forced to retire in the fifth set of an epic quarterfinal encounter with Marin Cilic, after suffering during a grueling encounter with a leg injury. Cilic will face Kyle Edmund in the semifinal whose curious claim to fame is that the player is British and is not called Andy Murray. Two more quarterfinal clashes will be taking place overnight in Melbourne beginning with the USA’s Tennys Sandgren.

Sadly leaving the #ausopen tonight. I’ll get an MRI tomorrow morning to see what is the injury. Thanks for the support to all my fans pic.twitter.com/KwTf56G7aG — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) January 23, 2018

The quarterfinals are continuing in the women’s bracket. Belgian player, Elise Mertens, has booked her spot in the final four. Madison Keys will take on the rejuvenated Angelique Kerber on Tuesday evening ET.

