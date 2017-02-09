Sports Burst – Are Madrid Cutting Off Keylor Navas?

By Tim Stannard

1) Florentino talks keepers and Copa del Rey

So there is a chance?

Technically Florentino Perez did not actually deny the story. David de Gea could be going to Real Madrid this summer.

Spanish sports daily, Marca, have been keeping things ticking along during a slow week in the Bernabeu world by pushing the story that Real Madrid were going to make another move for Manchester United keeper, David de Gea, two years after a botched attempt. Indeed, the stakes were raised when Thibaut Courtois was added to the speculation mix.

David De Gea on Real Madrid summer transfer rumours: "The future? No one knows..." https://t.co/PyGBju5hiu pic.twitter.com/pIWFnway3p — AS English (@English_AS) February 9, 2017

“We are not working on any deals until the end of the season, but we are very happy with Keylor Navas,” declared the Madrid president on Thursday in response to the story, before passing a note to a minion asking how many shirts the Costa Rican keeper sells each season.

Perez also confirmed that Real Madrid would not be offering up their stadium for the Copa del Rey final due to building works. Again. And certainly not due to the fact that Barcelona have made the season send-off in Spain. The Vicente Calderon currently looks like the likeliest spot.

2) Arsene Wenger in La La Land at Arsenal

The Oscar-nomination sensation La La Land may well be a self-congratulatory back slap from Hollywood to itself, but the movie certainly seems to be an inspiration for Arsene Wenger. The loveable Arsenal boss was opining in his weekly address ahead of Saturday’s narrow win against Hull City and entertained the gathered media masses with a couple of whammies.

🗣 “The first priority is us, and our dynamic inside the team will create and facilitate the support of our fans." https://t.co/78JlzERiCs — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 9, 2017

The first Sean Spicer-esque brash claim was that his team – crushed very recently by Chelsea – are still in the title race despite being 12 points behind. "It's never over. We cannot behave like that. Even if you think it is, I don't. We cannot even think like that,” said Wenger, whose teams only give up before big games kick off.

Wenger followed up that zinger with the claim that opinions do not matter in football, but only results. So, the veteran Frenchman is pretty much doomed on both fronts then.

3) Sarri gets legal over Juventus claims

Some sauce over in Serie A.

Someone has been naughty by printing rumors that Napoli boss, Maurizio Sarri, has met with Juventus with a view to taking the reins of the Old Lady – metaphorically – who expect Massimiliano Allegri to leave at the end of the season. “I’ll speak with the lawyers and see if there are grounds to sue. This being a totally false report,” fumed the Italian manager of one of Europe’s most flamboyant clubs.

Indeed, it was a wonderfully spikey performance with Sarri shutting down any questions concerning next week’s Champions League clash with Real Madrid. “We’ll talk about Napoli-Genoa or I’m going…” warned the Napoli boss.

4) Europe demands big piece of World Cup pie

Europe was largely against the expanded 48-team World Cup from 2026, but the continent certainly wants to benefit. That was the decision from a meeting on Thursday with UEFA set to ask for 16 places in the finals and for each team to be separated in the group stages. It is “realistic to ask for 16 slots at least” said UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin.

Indeed, Europe’s big boss may have a point as UEFA countries country make up 24 places out of the top 48 in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday.

5) Cameroon boosted by AFCON triumph

Speaking of the FIFA rankings, and the biggest winners in the latest edition are Cameroon, whose AFCON 2017 win moved the African side up to 33, a 29-place jump.

Rather bizarrely, France have moved above Colombia into sixth spot after the South American side fielded a scratch side in a friendly against Brazil in January to raise money for those impacted by the Chapecoense plane crash, but lost 1-0.

