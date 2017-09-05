Sports Burst – America Expects

By Tim Stannard

1) A hot afternoon in Honduras awaits under-fire USA in World Cup crisis clash

There are an awful lot of teams that look at North America’s qualifying scenario with rather envious eyes.

As it stands, there are a fair few hefty names around the globe playing footballing Russian roulette with their chances of making the 2018 World Cup. Those teams include France, Italy, Portugal, Argentina, Chile and Colombia. That’s because these nations have a qualifying process that is actually competitive. Mic dropped.

CONCACAF’s HEX sees potentially four teams make it through from a group of six. And that’s why there is much hand-wringing in the US about Bruce Arena’s men made to look like sandbags on Friday night in the home defeat to Costa Rica rather than coasting through to Russia.

But, the chance to make some amends arrives on Tuesday in a very sweaty San Pedro Sula with a clash against Honduras, where a victory is needed to maintain third-spot and an automatic qualifying place to the World Cup.

beIN SPORTS is tinkled pink to bring you that game and our coverage begins live from 4:30PM ET / 1:30PM PT with an all-star line-up of Carlos Bocanegra, Ali Krieger, Jimmy Conrad and Jovan Kirovski in the studio to talk us through the game and steady a few hearts.

Don’t forget that you can also catch the top-two clash between Costa Rica and Mexico, live from 9:55PM ET / 6:55PM PT.

2) Colombia need Brazil bounce to keep Russia hopes alive

One of those countries looking north at CONCACAF with jealousy is Colombia.

After all, Los Cafeteros are in second spot in the South America qualifying group, but a defeat at home to an imperious Brazil on Tuesday evening could leave Falcao’s merry band in some peril of reaching Russia if Uruguay, Chile and Argentina all get positive results. Which they probably will.

That clash is the stand-out affair in a group where there are just three match-days to go with seven nations chasing three available automatic places to Russia. Colombia against Brazil is live on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 4 from 4:15PM ET / 1:15PM PT. It’s also worth looking out for Argentina against Venezuela at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on beIN SPORTS CONNECT 3.

3) Italy look to hang onto Spain’s World Cup coat tails

Despite most teams with just two games left to play in UEFA qualifying for the World Cup, only one out of 54 sides have managed booked their place in Russia. And that’s Belgium. Which is remarkable. Three more groups go at it on Tuesday.

The big beasts are to be found in group G with Spain looking to overcome Liechtenstein to move a step closer to qualification whilst second-placed Italy need a victory at home to Israel, to keep a play-off spot.

Catch all the highlights from around the world on a very special edition of the XTRA at 12PM ET / 9PM PT.

4) Diego Simeone seals deal on new Atletico contract

A quick sweep across everyone else sees one surprise – Diego Simeone has renewed his Atletico Madrid contract to 2020. The Rojiblanco coach was expected to leave Atleti at the end of this season. Also, a study has found that the talented but basically rookie, Kylian Mbappe, was the most overpriced transfer of the summer. By about $100 million.

Barcelona president has revealed that Leo Messi’s contract extension has been signed. By his father. Which makes is valid, apparently. Josep Bartomeu also claimed that the player is happy. Although that could change if Argentina don’t win on Tuesday.

