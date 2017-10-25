Sports Burst - A Coutinho Cat Fight

By Tim Stannard

1) Coutinho cost kerfuffle to continue as Liverpool name a price

'The Best' awards brought to you by your football founding fathers at FIFA weren’t just an excuse for the world's best footballers to dress up all fancy and head to London. Heck no, the gala also allowed some wheeling and dealing to be done ahead of the winter transfer window that opens in January. And the hottest property remains the Liverpool want-away, Philippe Coutinho.

Now depending on one's patience for football transfer news, this is either a fantastic day to behold with the promise of another tense saga this summer, or it's enough to send someone stripping naked, writing a somber note and wandering into the nearest alligator pit wearing a Lady Gaga meat suit.

According to the rumor mill in England and Spain, Liverpool have named a price for Coutinho if Barca find a huge amount of money over the next few months. That figure is around $175 million.

Liverpool name Coutinho price for January Barça move...but PSG are keeping an eye - El Mundohttps://t.co/PuD0WW81VW — AS English (@English_AS) October 25, 2017

And Barcelona may have competition in the form of Manchester City, a team not content with their 15-man roster of top class forwards, apparently. Oh, count PSG in that scrap too, with the French team wanting to add yet more rebellious Brazilians to the team.

Let the transfer games begin and start sewing up those steaks.

2) Serie A’s midweek title twisters

Speaking of Barcelona, the Catalan club had a quiet time of it in the Copa del Rey in a first leg 3-0 win over Real Murcia.

And that’s pretty much the idea of the tournament with the draw designed at this stage for the biggest teams to play the weakest and over two legs to avoid upsets. Atletico Madrid are amongst the front runners in another batch of games on Wednesday, which can be seen in their wondrous entirety across beIN CONNECT.

But the big fun to be had is in Serie A which continues a midweek round of matches. Inter went to the top of the table on Tuesday with a 3-2 thriller against Sampdoria. Napoli can bounce right back up there with a win away at Genoa, Juventus are hosting SPAL, but there will be huge drama in Chievo as Vincenzo Montella tries to save his AC Milan skin with a much-needed victory.

The action gets underway live on beIN SPORTS with Atalanta hosting Hellas Verona from 12:25PM ET / 9:25AM PT followed by Juve’s clash. And remember to tune into the XTRA at 7PM ET / 4PM PT for all the best goals and analysis across Serie A and the Copa del Rey.

3) Dodgers set the pace in World Series as LeBron booms

The hottest World Series game on record - 103 degrees at the start - saw the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat the Houston Astros 3-1 in game one of baseball's show-stopping season finale. That's an awful lot of beer needed for the supporters to cool off. Tough times.

There is little time for the players to cool off though with game 2 getting underway in Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening before heading to Texas on Friday.

34 points from LeBron James saw the Cleveland Cavaliers defeat the Chicago Bulls in NBA action on Tuesday night. Wednesday sees the Golden State Warriors hosting the Toronto Raptors.

4) Singapore slings towards WTA final four

The WTA finals in Singapore are reaching a boiling point, too. As a primer, the world's eight best women's players have been drawn into two groups of four - White and Red - where they play each other. The top two go through to the final four.

The White Group is reaching some closure with Karolina Pliskova defeating Garbine Muguruza on Tuesday to reach the semifinals and also eliminate Jelena Ostapenko. The final spot will be claimed by either the Spaniard or Venus Williams who play on Thursday.

.@KaPliskova poses with fans (and camera man!) after winning the match pic.twitter.com/LPf94Emg1f — WTA Finals Singapore (@WTAFinalsSG) October 24, 2017

Wednesday's action is off all ready in the Red Group where Caroline Wozniaki has just defeated Simona Halep 6-0, 6-2. Elina Svitolina is now taking on Caroline Garcia live on beIN SPORTS from 7:30AM ET / 4:30PM PT.

WHAT IS SPORTS BURST?

The life philosophy of Sports Burst is that if you are not upsetting someone, then you are not trying hard enough. SB is a daily trawl and troll through the morning's sports news to bring you fact-nuggets to make you both smile and swear. Hopefully at the same time.