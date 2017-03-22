beIN SPORTS

England and Germany renew historic rivalry...again

It's a friendly, but well, not. England and Germany's rivalry is historic and goes well beyond football. On Wednesday they renew hostilities in an International friendly before the World Cup Qualifiers kick in again.

The game, being held at Borussia Dortmund's Signal Iduna Park, will see England pull out their three at the back system with Gareth Southgate planning to experiment.

Tonight's match may be a friendly, but there are few international fixtures more exciting than Germany vs @England. — Sir Bobby Charlton (@SirBobby) March 22, 2017

'We've got to be open minded to anything. The best teams I played in with England we had tactical flexibility,' said Southgate, looking to draw upon his past experiences as a player.

Costa creates more controversy off the field

Not content with opening his mouth on the field, Diego Costa has again decided to drop some bombs off it. This time he decided to probe the subject of his failed return to Atletico Madrid, and in the process hit out at the Spanish club.

Not just that though, he also lifted the lid on his internal battle with Antonio Conte over the fact the Italian didn't want him to leave.

.@diegocosta warming up. Will he get that 50th Premier League goal today..? pic.twitter.com/gzZUbpcQtp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 18, 2017

Oh, to be a fly on the wall when the rugged striker returns to Chelsea's training ground after the break.

Barcelona look to the future...or is it the past?

While the search for a new manager trudges on ever so slowly, Barcelona are also looking to make some waves with their player recruitment.

Barça being Barça, they are looking to keep it all in house and the two targets being mentioned are both players who came through La Masia.

Thanks for all the birthday messages. Love y'all pic.twitter.com/zrMMb0Oswo — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 20, 2017

Arsenal's full-back Hector Bellerin, and Milan's Gerard Deulofeu, are the players reportedly interesting the Catalan outfit.

Is it a wise move for Barça to go back for two players that left the club as youngsters? Or should they really be looking elsewhere for inspiration?

Manchester derby in USA

In a continued attempt to suck every bit of life and passion out of the world's biggest games, it's now been revealed there will be a Manchester Derby this summer at the International Champions Cup.

This follows on the back of confirmation a Clasico will take place during the pre-season tournament, as the powers that be keep their milking of the game going.

Paris and LA 'only want 2024 Olympic Games'

Beggars can't be choosers, right? Well, Paris and LA don't see it that way as they piped out their conditions when it comes to the next Olympic Games that are up for grabs in 2024.

Reports circle that the loser will end up with the 2028 games as a consolation prize, but neither city is happy with the idea.

