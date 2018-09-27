Paris Saint-Germain Feminines sealed their passage to the round of 16 in the UEFA Women's Champions League following Thursday's 2-0 over SKN St. Pölten at the Parc des Princes.

Les Parisiennes hosted the Austrians in the second leg of the round of 32 after recording a 4-1 victory in the first encounter.

With more than 50% ball possession, PSG Feminine kept the pressure on in the first half of the half, but Pölten goalkeeper Hilde Olsen made some decisive saves to deny Davinina Vanmechelen and Annisa Lahmari.

The Parisiennes had to wait until after the break to break the deadlock, when Marie-Antoinette Katoto dispatched from the penalty spot. The French side doubled their lead in the 83rd minute when Melike Pekel finished coolly to make it 6-1 on aggregate.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on October 1 in Nylon, Switzerland.