With Nigeria’s dazzling display of thrilling, attacking football to defeat the Vikings of Iceland and truly make a mark at the World Cup, the promise and the passion of the Super Eagles off the pitch had been transferred to where it really counts.

Naija had arrived at Russia 2018. The dedication and desire of an entire nation coming together was being fulfilled.

Nigeria was already hot property in social media circles even before the World Cup had begun with the unveiling of the team’s incredible official kit ahead of soccer’s greatest spectacle. Nike’s design had so excited the soccer fraternity that three million pre-orders had been received from fans from all over the world.

And now Nike is proud to present a truly special film, Naija, portraying just why Nigeria is no ordinary team. Instead, the 23 players in Russia are the pride of the Nigerian nation where football is not just a sport – it’s a way of life that unites and connects a diverse country of more than 500 different ethnic groups.

From the energy and chaos of Lagos to the wooded savannas of Abeokuta, football is a universal language in Nigeria. It’s a sporting rhythm for daily life in the streets, the clubs, the markets and on the pitch across all four corners of the country.

This passion is the theme, the pulse, the driving force of Naija, which was produced by Nigerian Director Andrew Dosunmu and Los Angeles-based Director of Photography Malik Sayeed, both of whom have become household names in design and filmmaking. “My preparation for this project cannot be duplicated,” said Andrew. “It spans over a lifetime of watching, playing, and rooting for the celebration of African football.”

Naija explores how football is a uniting force for the African country, speaking to legends of the game in Nigeria such as Jay-Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi as well as current stars like Chelsea’s Victor Moses.

On the eve of an epic battle with Argentina, one of the greats of the game, Naija explores how a whole country is standing behind 23 men looking to make both history and the dreams of nearly 200 million proud Nigerians come true.