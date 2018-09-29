Neymar scored twice as Paris Saint-Germain recorded an eighth consecutive Ligue 1 win under Thomas Tuchel by seeing off 10-man Nice 3-0 at Allianz Riviera.

With Angel Di Maria hitting the post in a frantic opening, Neymar - excellent throughout Saturday's encounter - kept his cool to curl in the opener in the 22nd minute.

FULL TIME: @neymarjr bags a brace, @c_nk97 adds a goal of his own as PSG stay perfect on the @Ligue1_ENG season with a 3-0 win at Nice!! #OGCNPSG pic.twitter.com/5PPpWt04z3 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 29, 2018

Christopher Nkunku's 46th-minute effort doubled PSG's lead, with Wylan Cyprien's red card making things easy for Tuchel's side.

And Neymar added a third in second-half stoppage time to extend the leaders' advantage at the top to nine points.

Di Maria should have put PSG ahead in the 11th minute, but the post to come to Nice's rescue, while Marquinhos failed to turn home following a goalmouth scramble.

PSG's pressure soon paid off, though, Neymar picking out the bottom-right corner with an exquisite strike from 25 yards.

8 - @PSG_English have won their first eight Ligue 1 games of the season, only Olympique Lillois in 1936/37 (5th) have done the same in the Ligue 1 history. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/duEZzVZPtE — OptaJean ⭐⭐ (@OptaJean) September 29, 2018

Neymar was on target again two minutes before the break, only for the goal to be ruled out due to Kylian Mbappe drifting offside.

PSG did not have long to wait for their second. Malang Sarr did well to block Mbappe's strike, but Nkunku was on hand to sweep home the rebound.

Nice's comeback hopes were ended before the hour – first-half substitute Cyprien picking up a second booking for appearing to swing an elbow at Neymar.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting had a goal disallowed as PSG tried for a third, but it took the visitors until stoppage time to wrap things up, Neymar slotting in from Mbappe's square ball to add further gloss to a terrific display.

What does it mean: Tuchel sets new PSG record

PSG have now won their first eight Ligue 1 games of the season for the first time in their history, with Monaco - in 1960/61 - the last team to achieve the feat. While the champions are already well on their way to retaining the title, Nice are rooted in mid-table.

Neymar stands out

Neymar was on top form at Allianz Riviera, with his sixth and seventh goals of the campaign in Ligue 1 a deserved reward for an excellent display.

Mbappe runs Dante ragged

While Cyprien's red card made matters worse for Nice, the damage was already done, and that was in large part to Dante's terrible display. The veteran could not cope with Mbappe's pace or trickery, and was too often left exposed.

What's next?

PSG will look to get their Champions League campaign up and running as they face Red Star Belgrade in midweek, while Nice travel to Toulouse on Friday in Ligue 1.