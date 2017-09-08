Zinedine Zidane Says Theo Hernandez Could Be Set For Real Madrid Debut

Zinedine Zidane says Theo Hernandez could be in line to make his Real Madrid debut on Saturday.

Madrid resume their title defence at home to Levante on Saturday as they look to return to winning ways following the Valencia stalemate.

Zidane, who confirmed there have been no casualties during the international break, suggested Hernandez could make his first league appearance since joining from Atletico Madrid in July.

"We're happy with Theo," he said. "He's been working with us for nearly two months and he's ready to play. I don't know if that will be tomorrow [Saturday], but he's training well and he's ready to play."

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss the match as part of his five-game ban for pushing a referee during the Supercopa de Espana win over Barcelona, but Zidane says the forward is relishing the chance to return to action in the Champions League meeting with Apoel next week.

"Cristiano is very excited for Wednesday," he said. "He's tired of not playing with us. He did very well for Portugal."