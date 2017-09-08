Programming Alert
Zinedine Zidane Looks To Cool Hype Surrounding Marco Asensio

Asensio has shone in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence.

Zinedine Zidane has looked to calm the euphoria surrounding Marco Asensio's rise.

Asensio has shone in Cristiano Ronaldo's absence but Zidane has called for some of the expectation levels surrounding the 21-year-old to be toned down.

"I'm not surprised by Marco Asensio but we have to leave him in peace," he added. "What's important is that he has a cool head to keep progressing because he hasn't reached his limit yet.

"He can grow much more but with calm, with patience and humility, which he has."

Asensio has become the first player ever to score on his debut for any club in five different competitions.

