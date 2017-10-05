Xavi Believes Jorge Sampaoli Is The Right Man To Lead Argentina To Glory

Xavi thinks that Argentina have finally found the right man in Jorge Sampaoli to lead the underperforming nation.

Argentina only occupy a play-off spot in the CONMEBOL section of World Cup qualifying and host Peru on Thursday before visiting Ecuador on Tuesday as they bid to clinch a top-four spot that will punch a ticket to Russia 2018.

While their campaign has been underwhelming, Xavi believes Jorge Sampaoli, who took over as head coach in May, can lead Argentina to World Cup glory.

And so after trying out a number of different systems, Sampaoli looks to be going with this for tomorrow night against Peru pic.twitter.com/AkURDpwlm5 — Peter Coates (@golazoargentino) October 4, 2017

"I see them being very capable of winning a World Cup next year," he continued.

"It is true that now they are in a difficult situation, which is the qualification in South America.

"But we will all agree that if they qualify for the World Cup, they must be one of the favourites based on their players and now because I think they have the right coach. Everyone appreciates Sampaoli in Spain."