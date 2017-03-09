Xabi Alonso Announces Retirement

OMNISPORT

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The former Spain midfielder's 18th season as a professional will be his last, bringing down the curtain on a glittering career at club level and with his country.

Alonso was part of Spain's successful World Cup squad in 2010, as well as their Euro 2012-winning vintage, picking up 114 caps for La Roja.

Lived it. Loved it.



Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017

The playmaker is also a two-time Champions League winner, having scored in Liverpool's incredible comeback to win the final in 2005 before helping Real Madrid to 'La Decima' in 2014. Bayern are also set for a deep run in this season's competition, having thrashed Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16.

He is likely to step away from the game with a third Bundesliga from as many seasons at the Allianz Arena, with a LaLiga winners' medal also in his pocket from his time at Madrid.