Xabi Alonso Announces Retirement
European Championship and World Cup winner Xabi Alonso will retire from playing at the end of the season.
OMNISPORT
Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.
The former Spain midfielder's 18th season as a professional will be his last, bringing down the curtain on a glittering career at club level and with his country.
Alonso was part of Spain's successful World Cup squad in 2010, as well as their Euro 2012-winning vintage, picking up 114 caps for La Roja.
The playmaker is also a two-time Champions League winner, having scored in Liverpool's incredible comeback to win the final in 2005 before helping Real Madrid to 'La Decima' in 2014. Bayern are also set for a deep run in this season's competition, having thrashed Arsenal 10-2 on aggregate in the last 16.
He is likely to step away from the game with a third Bundesliga from as many seasons at the Allianz Arena, with a LaLiga winners' medal also in his pocket from his time at Madrid.