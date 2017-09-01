On Demand
Soccer
Getty Images

Wilfried Bony Makes Swansea Return

The Ivory Coast international left south Wales for the Etihad Stadium in January 2015.

Wilfried Bony has returned to Swansea City from Manchester City in a deal reported to be worth in the region of £12million.

The Ivory Coast international left south Wales for the Etihad Stadium in January 2015 in a £28m transfer but struggled for form and fitness under then City manager Manuel Pellegrini.

A loan stint at Stoke City last term was similarly fruitless, with the 28-year-old scoring twice in 11 appearances – both of which came against Swansea.

His overall return at Manchester City stands at 10 goals in 46 games but he is very much a returning hero at Swansea, where he will step into the breach left by Fernando Llorente's deadline-day departure to Tottenham.

Bony initially joined Swansea from Vitesse Arnhem as a club-record signing in 2013 and scored 34 goals across one-and-a-half seasons.

The signing concludes a productive deadline day for Swansea boss Paul Clement, who pulled of the significant coup of securing Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches on a season-long loan earlier on Thursday.

Previous Tite Says Coutinho Could Feature For Brazil Despit
Read
Tite Says Coutinho Could Feature For Brazil Despite Lack Of Playing Time
Next Leicester City Add Aleksandar Dragovic On Loan
Read
Leicester City Add Aleksandar Dragovic On Loan

Looks like you are using an ad-blocker

to continue to provide you with unmatchable content, disable the ad-blocker