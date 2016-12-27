Wesley Sneijder Reveals Personality Clash With Louis Van Gaal

Wesley Sneijder has hit out at former Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal over the way he has dealt with players and staff during his career.

The attacking midfielder worked with Van Gaal at Ajax during the latter's time as sporting director before they were reunited with the national team in 2012.

Sneijder has always hailed Van Gaal's coaching abilities, but he is unimpressed with the ex-Manchester United boss' interpersonal skills.

"I have always said that Van Gaal is the best coach there is, technically and tactically," the Galatasaray ace told Fox Sports.

"There is no better coach than Van Gaal.

"But I think there is room for improvement when you look at the way he deals with his players and staff.

"I had a perfect time with him on the pitch, as a coach, because his training sessions were the most fun.

"But as a human being, I have had nothing but trouble with him on a personal level."